    Poco X5 Pro launching today: Watch it Live- Know time, expected price, specifications here

    Poco X5 Pro 5G will be launching today and the event can be watched live on YouTube. Know live stream time, expected price, specifications and other details of the phone here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 14:18 IST
    Poco X5 Pro 5G will be launching in India today. (Poco India Twitter)

    Poco is all set to launch the Poco X5 series. It consists of Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G. The launch will be today at 5:30 pm. The event will be streamed live on Poco's official YouTube Channel. The devices will go on sale on Flipkart as part of an early access sale right after the launch. "The stage is set for the launch of the #POCOX5Pro 5G, a smartphone that will disrupt the status quo. Watch it live on @Flipkart tomorrow at 5:30 PM and get a chance to win one: https://flipkart.com/poco-x5-pro-5g-livcomm-store P.S. The early access sale starts right after the launch," Poco India tweeted on February 5, 2023.

    Poco X5 Pro: When and where to watch the event live online

    The Poco X5 series which includes Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G will launch at 5.30 pm Indian standard time (IST) on Monday, February 6, 2023. The launch event will be streamed live on Flipkart and on Poco's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFCTk-otT1g. Though Poco will be launching two smartphones, in India, only the Poco X5 Pro is expected for now.

    Poco X5 Pro: Expected Price and specifications

    Poco launched the X4 Pro with a price tag of Rs. 18999 in 2022 and hence, it is being expected that the Poco X5 Pro too can be launched at a similar price range. Some of the X5 Pro specifications that have already been revealed by Poco are as under:

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The Poco X5 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G Chipset. According to the company, the phone will get slimmest design. The phone will also get a 120Hz AMOLED display along with Dolbyvision, and will house a 108MP primary camera.

    Though the company has not yet disclosed the battery capacity of the phone, Poco X5 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 14:18 IST
