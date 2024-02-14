POCO X6 sale announced in India; priced at Rs. 20,999, check more exclusive discounts

POCO India has announced the sale of the POCO X6 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. This new variant, exclusively available on Flipkart, comes at an attractive price point of Rs. 20,999, featuring two color options: Mirror Black and Snowstorm White. Customers can also enjoy a discount of Rs. 3,000 by using ICICI Credit/Debit cards for transactions or EMI payments, or by availing the Rs. 3,000 product exchange offer.

The POCO X6 raises the bar with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, offering impressive performance on a cutting-edge 4nm platform. Its dynamic 8-core CPU and Adreno GPU A710 ensure a smooth user experience. The device sports a 6.67" AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and rapid touch sampling. Encased in a sleek design with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, weighing just 181g, and boasting an IP54 rating, the phone combines durability with style. The AI-powered triple camera system captures intricate details, backed by a 5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In terms of security and authentication, the POCO X6 features an In-Display Fingerprint sensor for swift and secure unlocking, along with AI face unlock for added convenience. With support for 10 5G bands, the device ensures compatibility with various 5G networks. Operating on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, the POCO X6 offers a user-friendly interface and a host of features. It guarantees three major Android updates and four years of security patch updates, providing users with a secure and up-to-date software experience.

