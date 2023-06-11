Price drop alert! Massive discount on Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen!

If you have been looking to purchase a new smartphone, then we have found a great deal for you on the iPhone SE 3.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 15:17 IST
iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: Fan of iPhone? Look no place else! iPhone 13 is now priced at just Rs. 61999. Plus, you can opt for Rs. 2000 bank offers and up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer. With an A15 Bionic chipset and 12MP dual camera setup, the phone is worth it.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: One of the most highlighted deals during the Flipkart sale, Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs. 29999 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 74999. Moreover, you can opt for up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer to further decrease the price. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 6a: Launched at Rs. 43999, the Google Pixel 6a is now available with a flat 31% discount during the sale. You can nab it for just Rs. 27999. Plus, bank offers and exchange deal.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S22
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung Galaxy S22 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 50229 against Flipkart's earlier price listing at Rs. 85999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and boasts a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP camera setup at the back.  (Samsung)
Google Pixel 7
5/5 Google Pixel 7: The flagship Google Pixel 7 price has now dropped under Rs. 50000. Yes, during the sale, you can find it for just Rs. 49999. Moreover, there is Rs. 1000 benefit on SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 31000 off via exchange offer.  (Google)
iPhone
View all Images
iPhone SE 3rd Gen (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Great news for Apple fans! iPhone SE 3rd Gen has received a significant price cut on Flipkart, making it even more affordable for consumers. This latest addition to the iPhone lineup combines power and compact design at a budget-friendly price point, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 is a powerful, multitasker smartphone that offers a great balance of features and affordability. It features the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 lineup, making it one of the fastest and most powerful smartphones on the market. It also has a 12MP rear camera with Portrait mode and Cinematic mode, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera with Portrait mode. The iPhone SE 3rd Gen is available in three colors: Midnight, Starlight, and Red.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen Discount

Flipkart has recently slashed the price of the Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen, making it incredibly affordable. The 64GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 49900, is now available for just Rs. 32699, offering an impressive discount of 34 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But wait, there's more! You can reduce the price even further by exploring exchange offers and taking advantage of bank benefits. It's an excellent opportunity to grab the iPhone at this price.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering a great exchange offer for the Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen. By trading in your old smartphone, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 32699. It's important to note that the actual discount will depend on the model and condition of your old device. Don't forget to enter your Pin code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

That's not all! Customers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 750, on SBI cards transactions. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount available on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Take advantage of these amazing offers to maximize your savings while purchasing the Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 15:17 IST
Home Mobile News Price drop alert! Massive discount on Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets