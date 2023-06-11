Price drop alert! Massive discount on Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen!

Great news for Apple fans! iPhone SE 3rd Gen has received a significant price cut on Flipkart, making it even more affordable for consumers. This latest addition to the iPhone lineup combines power and compact design at a budget-friendly price point, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 is a powerful, multitasker smartphone that offers a great balance of features and affordability. It features the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 lineup, making it one of the fastest and most powerful smartphones on the market. It also has a 12MP rear camera with Portrait mode and Cinematic mode, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera with Portrait mode. The iPhone SE 3rd Gen is available in three colors: Midnight, Starlight, and Red.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen Discount

Flipkart has recently slashed the price of the Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen, making it incredibly affordable. The 64GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 49900, is now available for just Rs. 32699, offering an impressive discount of 34 percent.

But wait, there's more! You can reduce the price even further by exploring exchange offers and taking advantage of bank benefits. It's an excellent opportunity to grab the iPhone at this price.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering a great exchange offer for the Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen. By trading in your old smartphone, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 32699. It's important to note that the actual discount will depend on the model and condition of your old device. Don't forget to enter your Pin code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

That's not all! Customers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 750, on SBI cards transactions. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount available on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Take advantage of these amazing offers to maximize your savings while purchasing the Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen.