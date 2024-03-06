 Realme 12 series launched in India! From features to price, know all about Realme 12 Plus and Realme 12 | Mobile News

Realme 12 series launched in India! From features to price, know all about Realme 12 Plus and Realme 12

Realme has unveiled the new Realme 12 series with two smartphones - Realme 12 Plus and Realme 12, targeting the mid-range smartphone market in India amidst tough competition.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 14:05 IST
Motorola launches moto g04 - affordable 5G smartphone packs immersive display
Realme 12
1/5 1. Design: Motorola's moto g04 has a sleek, lightweight design and vibrant acrylic glass finish. At just 7.99mm thin and 178g light, it's one of the slimmest and lightest in its segment. moto g04 price is Rs. 6,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) and Rs. 7,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage). However, effective price with offer is Rs. 6,249.  (Flipkart)
image caption
2/5 2. Immersive Display: Enjoy seamless entertainment on the notchless 6.6" 90Hz IPS LCD display with punch-hole design and High Brightness mode, reaching 537 NITS. Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio quality, while Night mode improves visibility in low-light conditions for an immersive viewing experience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
3/5 3. Latest Android and Features: Dubbed by Motorola as India's most affordable smartphone with Android 14, moto g04 offers personalized, protected, and accessible features. It includes enhanced PIN security, Health Connect, and privacy updates, ensuring user privacy and safety with health and data privacy updates.  (Flipkart)
image caption
4/5 4. Performance: With built-in 8GB/4GB RAM expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost feature, UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking is seamless. The device offers storage options of 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB, and features a triple sim card slot for convenience.  (Flipkart)
image caption
5/5 5. Battery and Camera: A massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long-lasting usage. The IP52 water-repellent design and 16MP AI-powered camera with automatic AI enhancements capture beautiful photos. Features like Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveller enhance photography experience. 
Realme 12
View all Images
The Realme 12 series has been launched in India. Check details. (Realme)

Following the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series last month, the company has now taken the wraps off its latest smartphone, the Realme 12 series. The new series features two smartphones - Realme 12 Plus and Realme 12, both of which aim to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India, a segment that already has vast competition from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and most recently, Nothing. From features and specifications to price, know all about the new Realme 12 series.

Realme 12 series: Features and specifications

Realme 12 Plus - The Realme 12 Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC with support for up to 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB Dynamic), and up to 256GB storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. There's a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Realme 12 Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC Charging.

Realme 12 - The Realme 12 gets a 6.7-inch display with 950 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with up to 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB Dynamic) and 128GB storage. The Realme 12 features a triple camera setup at the back, which is headlined by a 108MP 3X Zoom Portrait Camera. The smartphone supports 45W fast charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme 12 series: Pricing and availability

The Realme 12 Plus is priced at Rs. 20999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option costs Rs. 21999. It is available in two colours - Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige.

The Realme 12 starts at Rs. 16999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 17999. It is available in two colours - Twilight Purple and Woodland Green.

The Realme 12 series will be available for purchase starting March 6 at 3PM and will be sold on the brand website, Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 12:23 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Realme 12 series launched in India! From features to price, know all about Realme 12 Plus and Realme 12
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets