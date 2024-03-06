Realme 12 series launched in India! From features to price, know all about Realme 12 Plus and Realme 12

Following the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series last month, the company has now taken the wraps off its latest smartphone, the Realme 12 series. The new series features two smartphones - Realme 12 Plus and Realme 12, both of which aim to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India, a segment that already has vast competition from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and most recently, Nothing. From features and specifications to price, know all about the new Realme 12 series.

Realme 12 series: Features and specifications

Realme 12 Plus - The Realme 12 Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC with support for up to 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB Dynamic), and up to 256GB storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. There's a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Realme 12 Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC Charging.

Realme 12 - The Realme 12 gets a 6.7-inch display with 950 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with up to 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB Dynamic) and 128GB storage. The Realme 12 features a triple camera setup at the back, which is headlined by a 108MP 3X Zoom Portrait Camera. The smartphone supports 45W fast charging.

Realme 12 series: Pricing and availability

The Realme 12 Plus is priced at Rs. 20999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option costs Rs. 21999. It is available in two colours - Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige.

The Realme 12 starts at Rs. 16999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 17999. It is available in two colours - Twilight Purple and Woodland Green.

The Realme 12 series will be available for purchase starting March 6 at 3PM and will be sold on the brand website, Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores.

