Realme 12 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 12 Realme 12 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹21,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 12 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date December 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand realme Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

