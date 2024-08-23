Realme 13 series launching on August 29: Check out specs, features, and other details

Realme 13 series has been in talks for some time now via leaks and rumours. The company recently revealed the official launch date for the new smartphone series which is scheduled for August 29. Alongside the launch announcement, the company also revealed some of the performance specifications and features of the Realme 13 Plus 5G which has been creating a lot of buzz in the smartphone market. Know what the upcoming Realme 13 Plus 5G has in store for users in terms of gaming and performance.

Realme 13 Plus 5G performance specification

Realme revealed that the 13 Plus 5G will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip fabricated with 4nm process technology to provide users with effective multitasking speed and performance. The smartphone offers up to 26GB of Dynamic RAM for smooth operation and processing. Realme claims that the processor offers a “30% increase in energy efficiency.”

From the gaming perspective, the Realme 13 Plus 5G will offer 90FPS speed in popular gaming titles such as BGMI, Free Fire, MLBB, and COD when played in GT Mode. Realme also revealed that 13 Plus 5G is the world's first smartphone to receive a TÜV SÜD Lag-free Mobile Gaming Certificate and an S-level rating for smooth performance. The smartphone also comes with GT Gaming features such as Geek Power Tuning, Quick Startup, Dedicated Gaming Memory, Game Focus Mode, and more. Lastly, for effective heat management during heavy tasks, Realme 13 Plus 5G is backed by a 6050mm² vapour cooling system.

Realme 13 Plus 5G specs (expected)

According to 91Mobiles report, the Realme 13 Plus 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. However, the refresh rate and brightness are yet to be determined. The smartphone may sport a dual rear camera setup that is expected to include a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. We may also get a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Realme has also confirmed the processor details, but the RAM and storage options are expected to be revealed during the launch. Lastly, the Realme 13 Plus 5G may offer a 5000mAh battery.

