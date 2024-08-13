 Realme 13 5G series set to launch in India soon: Display, camera, battery and everything else we know | Mobile News

Realme 13 5G series set to launch in India soon: Display, camera, battery and everything else we know

The Realme 13 5G smartphone series comprising Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G is expected to launch soon in India. Check out the speculated camera, display, battery, and other details of the upcoming smartphone series.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 13 2024, 13:58 IST
Realme 13 5G series set to launch in India soon: Display, camera, battery and everything else we know
Realme 13 5G series has been teased officially on social media platforms. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G will be launched in the Indian market soon as the company has started to tease the upcoming series online. The launch of the new Realme 13 5G series will follow the Realme 13 Pro 5G series which was officially launched on July 30. The brand has shared an image on X with a showcase tagline “Speed has a new number” which may denote its efficient and high-speed performance. Looking at the teaser image, one can figure that Realme 13 5G will likely offer decent RAM and fast charging capability. Realme has also shared that the new smartphones will have more efficient chipsets than Turbo MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. 

The company has also created a microsite for Realme 13 5G on the Realme website as well as on Flipkart. This indicates that customers will be able to shop the smartphones online soon. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme 13+ 5G rumoured specifications

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the China variant of Realme 13+ 5G was recently spotted on the TENAA certification website and the data showed an octa-core SOC that has a peak speed of 2.5 GHz. If reports are to be believed, the chipset in the Reame 13+ 5G series could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. However, there is no official confirmation from the company yet.

Apart from this, key details about the upcoming Realme phone have been spotted on sites such as Geekbench, FCC and BIS. The smartphone will likely feature a 12.5MP camera, although it is expected to be of greater megapixel count with pixel-binning. The smartphone is expected to draw its power from a 5,000mAh battery. 

As per the Geekbench listing, Realme 13+ 5G will likely come with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. The listing reveals that the smartphone got 2,925 points in the multi-core test and 1,043 points in the single-core test.

Realme 13 5G specifications

The specifications of the vanilla Realme 13 5G smartphone still remain under the hoods. However, according to a leaked render in the past, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. It is expected to come with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP secondary camera and a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone will likely run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

While most of the details about the upcoming smartphone series remain undisclosed, the users will get to know more about the series in the coming future. 

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 13:58 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News
