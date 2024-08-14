Realme 13 5G chipset and other key specs teased via Geekbench listing ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

Realme 13 series is set to launch in India soon, and there's a possibility that the Realme 13 5G model will be arriving by the end of August. Ahead of its expected release, a Geekbench listing has surfaced, hinting at key specifications of this upcoming device.

Realme 13 5G: Geekbench Listing Details

Earlier this month, a Realme device with the model number RMX3952 appeared in China's TENAA certification database, likely marking it as the Realme 13 5G for the Chinese market. The listing detailed many aspects of the device, though it only mentioned a 2.2GHz octa-core processor without specifying the exact chipset.

Recently, another Realme phone, model number RMX3951, was spotted on Geekbench, suggesting it could be the global variant of the Realme 13 5G. The listing discloses that the phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset with the model number MT6835. The source code of the listing also indicates the inclusion of the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, confirming that the device will likely feature the Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Realme 13 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The TENAA certification outlines additional specifications of the Realme 13 5G. The phone is expected to feature a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will come in various RAM options, ranging from 6 GB to 16 GB, and storage variants, including 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, with the possibility of expanding storage via a microSD card.

The Realme 13 5G is likely to house a 4,880mAh battery, with a typical capacity of 5,000mAh, and support for 45W fast charging, according to its 3C certification. Camera-wise, it is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with 50MP and 2MP sensors, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device will likely run on Realme UI 5, based on Android 14, offering the latest software experience.