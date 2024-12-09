Realme 14 Pro series confirmed to launch in India soon: Key features revealed ahead of launch

Realme has confirmed its plans to launch the Realme 14 Pro series in India, following the recent debut of the Realme GT7 Pro. While the official release date has not been disclosed, the company has hinted that the series will be available soon, possibly by the end of the month. This upcoming series will consist of two models: the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Key Features Revealed

Realme has revealed that the new smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The company has emphasized that this series will be "two generations ahead," claiming that both the chipset and advanced camera algorithms contribute to its superior performance. However, the true capabilities of the device will be assessed once reviews are available.

Notably, the Realme 14 Pro series will be among the first smartphones in India to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, continuing Realme's trend of introducing advanced processors in the country. This follows the launch of the Realme GT7 Pro, which was the first to showcase the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

In addition to the powerful chipset, the Realme 14 Pro series will feature a camera system equipped with AI Ultra Clarity 2.0. This technology, first introduced with the Realme 13 Pro series, aims to enhance low-resolution images through AI, improving the quality of photos that are limited by the camera hardware. AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 also offers the ability to enhance older photos, giving users a chance to improve their past captures.

Realme has also confirmed that the new smartphones will come with a periscope camera, a notable feature for enhanced zoom capabilities. The series will also integrate AI-based image stabilization, which works alongside Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to reduce blurriness caused by hand movements. This combination of technologies aims to provide more stable and clearer images, particularly for videos and low-light shots, where stabilisation is critical for maintaining image quality.

With these new features, the Realme 14 Pro series is poised to offer a significant upgrade in both performance and photography capabilities, setting high expectations for its release.