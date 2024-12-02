Realme Neo 7 set to launch with huge 7,000mAh battery on December 11: Here’s what to expect

Realme is set to unveil the Neo 7 on December 11, featuring a big 7,000mAh battery, here's what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 19:53 IST
Realme Neo 7
Realme is set to launch the Neo 7 with a 7,000mAh battery on December 11. (Realme)

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme Neo 7 on December 11, following the recent release of its flagship GT 7 Pro. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with impressive features, with the highlight being its large 7,000mAh battery, which promises to offer users extensive usage time.

Realme Neo 7: Battery and Key features Revealed

Ahead of the official announcement, Realme confirmed key details about the Neo 7's battery performance. According to the company, the phone will offer up to 23 hours of video playback, 89 hours of music playback, and 14 hours of video calling on a single charge. These figures are expected to make the Neo 7 a strong contender for users seeking long-lasting battery life.

You may be interested in

15% OFF
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
  • Turbo Yellow
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,998Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
27% OFF
Realme C63 5G
  • Starry Gold
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹10,997Original price:₹14,999
Buy now
25% OFF
Realme C65
  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹11,177Original price:₹14,999
Buy now
29% OFF
Realme 13 Pro 256GB
  • Monet Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹25,696Original price:₹35,999
Buy now

Also read: OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Despite the large battery, Realme claims that the Neo 7 will maintain a slim profile with a thickness of just 8.5mm. The phone will feature a punch-hole display design with rounded corners, as shown in the teasers shared by the brand.

In terms of performance, leaks suggest that the Realme Neo 7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which is expected to deliver over 2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. This mid-range premium device will also be equipped with IP68-rated dust and water resistance, adding to its durability.

Also read: Farmers Protest: How Google Maps can help you navigate around ‘Kisan Andolan in Delhi

The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel supporting 1.5K resolution, offering an enhanced viewing experience. The phone will likely support 80W wired charging, with the charger included in the retail box, consistent with Realme's usual practice. The Neo 7 is also expected to run on Android 15 OS, ensuring a smooth and up-to-date user experience.

Also read: WhatsApp to soon discontinue support for these iPhones models: Check if yours in this list

Realme Neo 7 Potential Launch in India

While it remains uncertain whether the Neo 7 will be launched in India, there is speculation that it could be introduced as part of the Realme GT series in the mid-range segment. If it arrives, it could cater to users in India looking for a phone with a long battery life and strong performance, particularly for gaming, as suggested by Realme's promotional teasers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 19:53 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Realme Neo 7 set to launch with huge 7,000mAh battery on December 11: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets