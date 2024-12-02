Realme Neo 7 set to launch with huge 7,000mAh battery on December 11: Here’s what to expect

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme Neo 7 on December 11, following the recent release of its flagship GT 7 Pro. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with impressive features, with the highlight being its large 7,000mAh battery, which promises to offer users extensive usage time.

Realme Neo 7: Battery and Key features Revealed

Ahead of the official announcement, Realme confirmed key details about the Neo 7's battery performance. According to the company, the phone will offer up to 23 hours of video playback, 89 hours of music playback, and 14 hours of video calling on a single charge. These figures are expected to make the Neo 7 a strong contender for users seeking long-lasting battery life.

You may be interested in 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Turbo Yellow

Turbo Yellow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 27% OFF 27% OFF Realme C63 5G Starry Gold

Starry Gold 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 25% OFF 25% OFF Realme C65 Purple Nebula

Purple Nebula 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 29% OFF 29% OFF Realme 13 Pro 256GB Monet Gold

Monet Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Despite the large battery, Realme claims that the Neo 7 will maintain a slim profile with a thickness of just 8.5mm. The phone will feature a punch-hole display design with rounded corners, as shown in the teasers shared by the brand.

In terms of performance, leaks suggest that the Realme Neo 7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which is expected to deliver over 2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. This mid-range premium device will also be equipped with IP68-rated dust and water resistance, adding to its durability.

Also read: Farmers Protest: How Google Maps can help you navigate around ‘Kisan Andolan in Delhi

The display is expected to be an AMOLED panel supporting 1.5K resolution, offering an enhanced viewing experience. The phone will likely support 80W wired charging, with the charger included in the retail box, consistent with Realme's usual practice. The Neo 7 is also expected to run on Android 15 OS, ensuring a smooth and up-to-date user experience.

Also read: WhatsApp to soon discontinue support for these iPhones models: Check if yours in this list

Realme Neo 7 Potential Launch in India

While it remains uncertain whether the Neo 7 will be launched in India, there is speculation that it could be introduced as part of the Realme GT series in the mid-range segment. If it arrives, it could cater to users in India looking for a phone with a long battery life and strong performance, particularly for gaming, as suggested by Realme's promotional teasers.