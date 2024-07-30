 Realme 13 Pro 256gb - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives Web Stories News
Realme13Pro256GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
Realme13Pro256GB_FrontCamera_32MP
Realme13Pro256GB_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40098/heroimage/163919-v3-realme-13-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme13Pro256GB_3
Release date : 30 Jul 2024

Realme 13 Pro 256GB

Realme 13 Pro 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
Monet Gold Emerald Green Monet Purple
128 GB 256 GB 512 GB

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5200 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Realme 13 Pro 256GB Variants & Price

Realme 13 Pro 256GB price starts at ₹24,994 and goes upto ₹29,134.Realme 13 Pro 256GB is available in 5 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹24,994 19% OFF
Emerald Green
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹21,729 25% OFF
Monet Gold
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹22,840 21% OFF
Emerald Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹23,850 23% OFF
Monet Gold
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹29,134 16% OFF
Emerald Green
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Realme 13 Pro 256gb Summary

Realme 13 Pro 5G Price, Specifications

Realme 13 Pro release date is 30 July 2024 at a price of Rs. 25,999 in India for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 27,999.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Summary

Realme is set to introduce its 13 Pro 5G series in India. The company has officially announced the lineup's arrival and provided a glimpse of one of the upcoming handsets' design. However, specific details such as the launch date and key specifications remain undisclosed. Realme claims its upcoming smartphone will debut as the first AI camera phone in the professional segment, promising innovative AI capabilities. The series is anticipated to follow the Realme 12 Pro lineup, launched earlier this year in January.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Price

There is no official word on the exact pricing of the Realme 13 Pro, but several sources speculate it will land in the mid-to-high range of the smartphone market. Estimates suggest a starting price around Rs. 25,999 for the base variant, putting it in line with other Realme mid-range offerings. This price point aligns with the Realme 12 Pro, so those looking for a similar phone can expect a similar price tag.

Realme 13 Pro 5G design, display, camera, processor and more

The upcoming Realme 13 Pro 5G has been previewed on its microsite, showcasing a distinct design. The rear panel features a prominent circular camera module with the word "hyperimage" etched in gold. The right edge displays clear markings for the power button and volume controls.

Realme is positioning the 13 Pro 5G as a flagship with advanced AI camera capabilities, promising groundbreaking features. It aims to set a new standard with its debut professional AI camera phone, although specific camera details remain undisclosed. In terms of configurations, the Realme 13 Pro 5G is expected to offer four variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Leaks suggest color options including monet gold, monet purple, and sky green, with sky green potentially exclusive to the 12GB RAM models. Under the hood, the device is rumoured to pack a 5,050mAh battery supported by an 80W SUPERVOOC charger. It's anticipated to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, an upgrade over its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

How many cameras does the Realme 13 Pro 5G have?

There are leaks suggesting the Realme 13 Pro 5G will sport a triple-camera system on the back, possibly with a high-resolution main sensor.

When will the Realme 13 Pro 5G be available and how much will it cost?

While an official release date is yet to be announced, the Realme 13 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Specific pricing details are unknown, but stay tuned for updates.

Why consider a Realme phone?

Realme packs a lot into their phones for the price. You'll get a latest processor, a sharp display, and a stylish design, all without breaking the bank. This makes them strong contenders for the best budget-friendly phone, especially in India.

Realme 13 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Battery

    5200 mAh

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Standby time

    Up to 408 Hours(2G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 27 minutes

  • Capacity

    5200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Colours

    Monet Gold, Monet Purple, Emerald Green

  • Thickness

    8.23 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    188 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass, Vegan Leather

  • Width

    73.91 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Height

    161.34 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v7i, Glass 7i

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.89 %

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, Exmor RS, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    realme

  • Launch Date

    July 30, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Starry Mode

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, CMOS image sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.75µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 1.133 W/kg

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Visual Comparison Tool

Our tool allows you to compare the sizes of two phones side by side.

Currently comparing:
Note: Search for launched models only, while we optimize our tool for upcoming models

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 4 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Related Products

OnePlus Nord 4T
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.5 inches Display Size
₹36,990
Check Details
Realme 13 Pro 256gb Oneplus Nord 4t

Meizu 21 Note
  • Meizu white
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹29,990
Check Details
Realme 13 Pro 256gb Meizu 21 Note

Honor X50 Pro
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹33,088
Check Details
Realme 13 Pro 256gb Honor X50 Pro

Moto S40
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.58 inches Display Size
₹34,990
Check Details
Realme 13 Pro 256gb Moto S40
Latest Mobile Phones

Web Stories

Realme 13 Pro series AI camera features: Know what’s coming ahead of July 30 launch

Jul 29, 2024

Realme GT 6 launched: 8 things to know about this gaming smartphone

Jun 20, 2024

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999

May 23, 2024

iPhone 14 price drops on Flipkart: Know about this amazing exchange offer

Aug 05, 2024

iPhone 15 gets 11% percent discount on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers

Aug 03, 2024
Web Stories

Related Realme News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 09 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme 13 Pro 256GB

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹117,999 ₹144,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999 ₹119,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Motorola Edge 50

  • Jungle Green
  • 8 GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Vivo V40

  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,999
Check Details

Nothing Phone 2a Plus 12GB RAM

  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹29,999
Check Details

OPPO K12x

  • Midnight Violet
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Google Pixel 9A

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details

Motorola Razr Plus 2023

  • Viva Magenta
  • 8 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

Vivo Y35s

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,990
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy A76

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 09 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme 13 Pro 256GB
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme 13 Pro 256gb
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender