Realme to launch all new smartphones with AI; GT series to have flagship killer specs: Realme VP Chase Xu to HT Tech

Realme Vice President and CMO, Chase Xu shares insights on making the Realme GT series more capable with AI features and superior specifications. Here’s what Realme is planning.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 17:25 IST
“No Flagship Killer standard, no realme GT release,” said Realme VP Chase Xu in an interaction with HT Tech. (Chase Xu/ X)

Realme is planning to make a bold move in the Indian smartphone as it promises to launch only AI-enabled smartphones in future. To make the Realme GT series more competitive, the brand also claims that every GT series smartphone in future will be a “flagship killer”. In an interaction with HT Tech, Realme Vice President and CMO Chase Xushared some interesting details about the upcoming GT series and how they plan to strategise AI integration to their GT series smartphone. 

The Realme GT series has been highly focused on the performance segment since the beginning, and with 5 generations of refinement, the company launched the Realme GT 6 series recently in 2024. While the planning and development of the smartphones took two years, both the GT 6 and GT 6T have been gaining much recognition in the segment.

Realme plans for future generation of GT series

Realme GT 6 series recently made its debut in the high-mid range smartphone market and it is already gaining traction due to premium offerings. As the GT 6 series marks the debut of Realme's “flagship killer” and Next AI, Chase Xu, the VP of Realme shared insights with HT Tech on how the company plans to bring the upcoming GT series smartphones to India. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Chase said that every upcoming GT series smartphone would be a flagship killer, “No Flagship Killer standard, no Realme GT release.” It was also mentioned that the company has increased its investment by “390 percent” for the GT series smartphones since 2023. “We're committed to bringing the best technology and design to our customers, and we're excited about what the GT series has to offer. More details will be shared closer to the launch date,” he added.

Realme's AI strategy

When asked about Realme's AI strategy, Chase highlighted that they position the company as “AI Populariser'' with Next AI. Currently, Realme is focusing on three major areas: AI imaging, AI efficiency, and AI personalisation. Chase added, “We believe AI is a powerful tool for enhancing the user experience for all smartphones, not just high-end devices. We believe the integration of AI in smartphones is a transformative shift, and our focus is on making smartphones smarter and more user-friendly through innovative AI features.” Hence, Realme's initiatives like the Next AI Lab have been helping them innovate and experiment with the technology. 

Also read: Realme GT 6 launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset at Rs.40999

He also talked about the existing AI features offered in GT 6 such as AI Night Vision,  AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Loop which sets the smartphone apart from the competitors or the devices under the Rs.40000 segment. 

What makes the Realme GT 6 series unique in the sub-Rs.40000 smartphone market? 

When asked about the Realme GT 6 series, Chase Xu told HT Tech that the smartphones are built with a “performance trio” which includes “a robust battery, an advanced Iceberg Vapour Cooling (VC) system, and a flagship chipset.” He further emphasised the company's focus on AI to improve overall user experience. Chase highlighted, “This new AI flagship killer goes beyond the regular AI features and represents a fundamental shift towards AI being the core component of the user experience.” He further added that, ‘Our focus is on the mid-premium segment, offering groundbreaking features at accessible prices.”

Realme is also planning to expand its market reach with over 100 new markets in five years. This will allow the company to make their presence in several countries and build its strong online presence. 

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 14:41 IST
