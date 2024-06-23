 Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, performance, price and more compared | Mobile News

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, performance, price and more compared

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Despite featuring a similar processor, why is there a huge price difference of Rs.15000? Check the in-depth specs comparison between Realme GT 6 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Know why these smartphones have major price differences
Realme GT 6 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra are newly launched smartphones and offer some unique features in the high-mid range segment. While the Edge 50 Ultra sits at a higher price range than the GT 6, however, both devices are equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC processor. If you are considering buying any of the two smartphones, then you must carefully consider its specifications, performance, and other aspects as there is a huge price gap between the devices. 

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Display: The Realme GT 6 features a 6.87-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6000nits local peak brightness. Whereas, the  Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits peak brightness. Therefore, in terms of display, the GT 6 has more to offer due to the LTPO display. However, Motorola also has advantages with a 144Hz refresh rate. 

Also read: Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Not sure which
mobile to buy?


Camera: The Realme GT 6 consists of a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP primary OIS camera with Sony LYT-808, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also comes with a triple camera system that comes with a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. In terms of the front camera, the Realme GT 6 features a 32MP sensor and the Motorola devices come with a 50MP sensor.

Also read: GTA 6 launch update


Performance: The Realme GT 6 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra both are powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The GT 6 offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage and the Edge 50 Ultra only comes in one storage variant of 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS4.0 storage. In terms of AI features, Realme is powered by Next AI and Motorola is powered by Moto AI. 


Battery: The  Realme GT 6 is backed by the 5500mAh dual-cell battery which comes with a 120W SUPERVOOC charger. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging. 


Price:  Since the Moto smartphone comes in a single variant of 12GB and 512GB RAM, therefore, we will compare the prices based on similar storage variants. The Realme GT 6 with 512GB storage is priced at Rs.44999 and the Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs.59999. 

