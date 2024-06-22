 Realme GT 6 review: Flagship equivalent performance at just Rs.40999 | Mobile Reviews

Realme GT 6 review: Flagship equivalent performance at just Rs.40999

Realme GT 6 review: The GT series has made a comeback after 2 years and it is already blowing our minds with its “killer” performance at a reasonable price.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 22 2024, 09:00 IST
Realme GT 6 review: Flagship equivalent performance at just Rs.40999
Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and supports the company’s own Next AI. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Realme GT 6 review: Since the launch of Realme GT 6T, the company has been attracting all the market attention towards its new generation GT-series smartphones. While the company took 2 years to develop the new generation of its GT-series, it is finally back with some impressive innovations. Earlier, I reviewed the Realme GT 6T smartphone which was launched with some competitive features. Now, the company has launched another smartphone in the series which is the Realme GT 6. The new GT 6 smartphone also comes with some eye-catching features but does it match the created hype?

I used the Realme GT 6 as my main gear for good 2 weeks and tested the device in different scenarios for performance, camera, multitasking, and more. While the smartphone is very similar to the the Realme GT 6T, it does come with some noticeable upgrades which have significantly provided a boost to the smartphone. Read the full review of the Realme GT 6 to know more about the smartphone.

Realme GT 6 review: Design and Display

 

Realme GT 6 review
Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Pro-XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Pro-XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

In terms of design, the Realme GT 6 has the exact same nano mirror design as the GT 6T. The smartphone has a matte finish metal texture which gives a premium look. I received the “Fluid Sliver” colour variant which makes the device look shiny and attractive from all angles. As I said in the previous review, the Realme GT 6 design involves everything a younger generation looks for to match their aesthetic levels. However, the only drawback of the back panel is that it attracts dust and fingerprints near the mirror-like design. Apart from that, the Realme GT 6 is quite sturdy and well-crafted.

In terms of display, the Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Pro-XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 100% P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision. The display offers crisp visuals and colour tones which makes the viewing experience fun. While streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, I thoroughly enjoyed my time watching movies and web series on the device due to its high-quality viewing content. Additionally, Realme is also offering up to 6000nits of brightness which keeps the device bright and effectively usable during direct sunlight conditions. However, when you are indoors, a 40 to 50 percent brightness is enough as I also mentioned in the Realme GT 6T review.

Furthermore, its 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth and lag-free navigation while switching between apps or playing games. Overall, the display experience of the Realme GT 6 was quite smooth and enjoyable.

Realme GT 6 review: Camera

Realme GT 6 review
Th Realme GT 6 comes with 50MP periscope telephoto lens which offers 2x optical zoom. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Th Realme GT 6 comes with 50MP periscope telephoto lens which offers 2x optical zoom. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Realme GT 6 features a 50MP triple camera setup where the main camera consists of the Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilisation. Since it is a performance-centric smartphone, I did not have high expectations as the Realme GT 6T had a very average camera performance. With the GT 6, I did not notice very incremental differences, however, the main camera captures more detailed and clear images, just the colour tones slightly lighter than the natural colours. The daylight images are impressive but not that mind-blowing. On the other hand, the nighttime images when clicked with night mode also seemed to have average quality. However, when captured in normal photo mode it was a little clearer and the colours seemed more detailed.

The smartphone also features a 50MP periscope telephoto lens which offers 2x optical zoom with an additional 4x zoom which manages to capture decent images. On the other hand, the Reale GT 6 also features a 32MP which offers natural tones and great quality images.

Realme GT 6 review: Performance

 

Realme GT 6 review
Realme GT 6 offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Realme GT 6 offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which also powers Poco F6 and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The processor has very similar functionalities and speed to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making it capable of supporting demanding tasks and on-device AI features. The smartphone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage which is perfect for processing complex tasks and storing data and apps.

Since the Realme GT 6 is a performance-centric smartphone, it manages day-to-day tasks with ease. When it comes to multitasking, the smartphone swiftly manages heavy and demanding tasks. Additionally, playing graphic-intensive games was absolute fun with Realme GT 6. I played Genshin Impact, BGMI, and Call of Duty in the highest graphic setting, and I did not face any stutter or challenges playing. Additionally, gamers can also enjoy the 1.5K resolution in Genshin Impact. Even during extended hours of gaming, the smartphone performs perfectly. However, you will notice a slight heat during extended hours of usage, but Delhi's humid and rising temperature may also trigger the heat.

To manage the temperature and performance within the device, Realme has integrated its Iceberg Vapor Cooling System that effectively works to avoid overheating. Additionally, the “GT mode” also optimises the performance while gaming. Therefore, performance-wise the Realme GT 6 is a clear hit in my opinion.

As a bonus point, Realme also offers Next AI with GT 6 which is not majorly overpowering but merely basic. You'll find the AI Smart Removal or in simple terms magic eraser to remove unwanted objects and people from the images. AI also help elevate the night photography which we have discussed in the camera section. It also comes with an AI Smart Loop feature which allows users to easily drag and drop the object to any third-party app.

Realme GT 6 review: Battery

Realme GT 6 review
Realme GT 6 is backed by a 5500mAh battery. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Realme GT 6 is backed by a 5500mAh battery. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Realme GT 6 is equipped with dual-cell battery which combines the overall capacity to 5500mAh. The smartphone provides exceptional battery life which could go up to more than a day with medium or basic usage. However, with heavy usage such as extended hours of gaming, multitasking, and streaming, it could easily go up to 7 to 8 hours which is quite impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The battery supports a 120W SUPERVOOC charger which comes in the box. It powers up the device in merely 35 minutes from 10 percent to 100 percent.

Realme GT 6 review: Verdict

The Realme GT 6 checks all the boxes and it is an impressive device which offers great performance, exceptional display, lasting battery life and a decent camera performance that will fulfil all the user requirements. However, from the AI front, I expected a more feature but since it comes with the latest processor, there are possibilities that the company might introduce more features with updates.

Overall, if you are looking for a stylish yet performance-centric smartphone which checks all the boxes in the segment, making it a key player for smartphones under Rs,40000.

 

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 40,999/-
Product Name
GT 6
Brand Name
Realme
Pros
  • Impressive display
  • Lasting battery life
  • Bright display
  • Reasonable pricing
Cons
  • Average camera
  • Basic AI features
Specifications
  • Display
    6.78
  • Processor
    Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • Rear camera
    50MP
  • Front camera
    32MP
  • Battery
    5500mAh
  • RAM
    Up to 16GB

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 09:00 IST
