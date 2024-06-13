Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
Rockstar Games plans to release Red Dead Redemption on PC via the Epic Games Store, according to a recent leak. The leak also revealed other potential games coming to the platform.
Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA 5, is reportedly preparing to release Red Dead Redemption on PC through the Epic Games Store. An X post by @videotechuk_ on June 12, 2024, indicated that a Red Dead Redemption PC port, codenamed Semla, was added to the Epic Games Store in February 2024.
@videotechuk_ mentioned that this information surfaced due to a significant Epic Games database leak, which also disclosed a list of other potential games for the platform.
The leak originated from an unofficial site called EpicDB, which has since gone offline. According to @videotechuk_, the leak suggests that the Red Dead Redemption PC port by Rockstar Games will occupy around 9.17GB on PC. The game has previously been available on various platforms, including PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. However, it appears this is not the only game revealed in the leak for the Epic Games Store.
@Wario64 noted that several other unannounced projects were leaked under different code names through EpicDB, including:
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Final Fantasy IX Remake
- Turok (from Saber)
- The Last of Us Part 2
Official Responses and Future Announcements
As of now, none of these ports have been officially confirmed by their respective developers. An Epic Games representative told Video Games Chronicle (VGC): “We have issued an update to prevent any new, unpublished product titles from the Epic Games Store catalogue from appearing in third-party tools.”
Red Dead Redemption was previously included in GTA Plus benefits for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S series. A PC port announcement seems likely with a new GTA DLC expected later this month. Rockstar Games might announce the port of the game alongside it.
Upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC
According to a June 6, 2024, X post by Rockstar insider Tez2, the now-confirmed GTA Online Summer DLC could be released on June 25, 2024, aligning with the end of the current Plus membership period on June 24, 2024.
Rockstar Games has confirmed new content for the DLC, including the supercar Overflod Pipistrello, a new bounty-hunting business, new missions via Vincent, and various gameplay improvements. Popular aircraft like Bombushka and Sparrow will receive defence and armour enhancements as part of the summer updates. An official trailer for the GTA Online Summer DLC is expected soon.
