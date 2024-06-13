 Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles | Mobile News

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Rockstar Games plans to release Red Dead Redemption on PC via the Epic Games Store, according to a recent leak. The leak also revealed other potential games coming to the platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2024, 12:34 IST
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
Red Dead Redemption PC port may release on Epic Games Store following a database leak. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA 5, is reportedly preparing to release Red Dead Redemption on PC through the Epic Games Store. An X post by @videotechuk_ on June 12, 2024, indicated that a Red Dead Redemption PC port, codenamed Semla, was added to the Epic Games Store in February 2024.

@videotechuk_ mentioned that this information surfaced due to a significant Epic Games database leak, which also disclosed a list of other potential games for the platform.

You may be interested in

4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The leak originated from an unofficial site called EpicDB, which has since gone offline. According to @videotechuk_, the leak suggests that the Red Dead Redemption PC port by Rockstar Games will occupy around 9.17GB on PC. The game has previously been available on various platforms, including PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. However, it appears this is not the only game revealed in the leak for the Epic Games Store.

@Wario64 noted that several other unannounced projects were leaked under different code names through EpicDB, including:

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Final Fantasy IX Remake
  • Turok (from Saber)
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Also read: GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more

Official Responses and Future Announcements

As of now, none of these ports have been officially confirmed by their respective developers. An Epic Games representative told Video Games Chronicle (VGC): “We have issued an update to prevent any new, unpublished product titles from the Epic Games Store catalogue from appearing in third-party tools.”

Red Dead Redemption was previously included in GTA Plus benefits for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S series. A PC port announcement seems likely with a new GTA DLC expected later this month. Rockstar Games might announce the port of the game alongside it.

Also read: Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC

According to a June 6, 2024, X post by Rockstar insider Tez2, the now-confirmed GTA Online Summer DLC could be released on June 25, 2024, aligning with the end of the current Plus membership period on June 24, 2024.

Rockstar Games has confirmed new content for the DLC, including the supercar Overflod Pipistrello, a new bounty-hunting business, new missions via Vincent, and various gameplay improvements. Popular aircraft like Bombushka and Sparrow will receive defence and armour enhancements as part of the summer updates. An official trailer for the GTA Online Summer DLC is expected soon.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 12:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets