GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features

Speculation surrounding the release of GTA 6 Trailer 2 is ablaze across various online platforms, with chatter dominating social media. Discussions ignited by user 'EchoeWeb' on 'X' platform indicate a projected window between May and August 2024 for the unveiling. This forecast stems from observations by SynthPotato and GTAVI_Countdown, drawing from Rockstar's historical marketing patterns and remarks by Take-Two CFO Lainie Goldstein regarding fiscal projections for 2025.

If past trends hold, a third trailer may follow in December 2024, with a substantial gameplay preview likely in February 2025. However, these forecasts, derived from historical data, remain speculative, with actual release dates subject to change.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Fan Excitement and Character Revelations

The fervour surrounding GTA 6 is evident, as evidenced by a fan-made trailer featuring familiar protagonists Franklin, Trevor, and Michael, garnering widespread attention across social media platforms. This fervent anticipation underscores the eager reception awaiting the game's fall 2025 release.

Detailed insights from GTAForums shed light on additional characters alongside main protagonists Jason and Lucia, including Wyman, Dre, Sam, Kai, Billy, and Zach. While Jason and Lucia form the central narrative focus as a couple, the supporting cast comprises friends and new acquaintances within the game's universe.

Leaked Gameplay Elements

Recent leaks hint at exciting gameplay elements, with rumoured locations such as an Abandoned Observatory, Underwater Research Facility, and Abandoned Research Outpost. These locales promise an air of mystery, potentially drawing inspiration from real-world sites like The Kennedy Space Centre. Speculation mounts regarding a Mount Chiliad Mystery-esque underwater facility, with hidden Easter Eggs reminiscent of iconic film mysteries.

Additional leaks suggest diverse activities and sports, including the ambitious inclusion of Wingsuit gameplay. Reports also hint at mini-games like 3vs Basketball, Bowling reminiscent of GTA 4, and Gym activities.

While awaiting official confirmation, the anticipation surrounding GTA 6 remains palpable. With promises of immersive gameplay and a return to the neon-drenched streets of Vice City, the upcoming instalment stands poised to captivate fans and redefine the GTA experience.