Redmi K70 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Flip RAM and storage variants revealed ahead of imminent launch

Redmi is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Redmi K70 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphones in the coming months, as leaks continue to shed light on their configurations. According to recent reports from Weibo, both devices are set to offer a range of impressive specifications catering to different user needs.

Redmi K70 Ultra Details

The Redmi K70 Ultra, also known by its model number 2407FRK8EC, will debut with multiple RAM and storage options. Users can choose from configurations featuring 12 GB RAM paired with 256 GB or 512 GB storage, or opt for higher variants with 16 GB RAM coupled with 512 GB or a massive 1 TB storage capacity.

The device boasts an advanced OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and multimedia enthusiasts. It is powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chipset, complemented by LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Redmi K70 Ultra also features a robust 5,500mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups on the go. Camera capabilities include a 20MP front shooter and a versatile triple camera setup comprising 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP lenses. Additionally, the phone is designed for durability with an IP68-rated body and a sturdy metal frame.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Insights

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mix Flip, identified with model number 2405CPX3DC, mirrors the K70 Ultra's RAM and storage options. It is anticipated to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, promising seamless performance across tasks. The Mix Flip sports a compact cover display around 4 inches in size and impresses with its photography prowess, boasting a primary 50MP camera with OIS and a 60MP OmniVision OV60A telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. Like its counterpart, the Mix Flip supports rapid 67W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

Both smartphones are poised to make waves in the competitive market with their advanced features and robust specifications. Stay tuned for updates as these devices redefine smartphone capabilities in the upcoming months.