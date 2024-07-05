 OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details

OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked promo image, showcasing sleek aesthetics and vibrant colour options ahead of its July 16 launch. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 11:56 IST
Icon
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: OnePlus to Apple, check out the best earbuds available
OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details
1/5 OnePlus Buds Pro 2: The earbuds come with Spatial Audio and a Dynamic head-tracking feature for an immersive sound experience. It is powered by Buds Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 with up to 48dB Ultra-wide frequency noise cancellation system with personalized ANC. It offers  up to 40 hours of battery with quick charging of 10 minutes for 3 hours of use. (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The earbuds offer 24-bit high-quality sound with intelligent ANC and 3 high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones. It provides realistic sound with intelligent 360 Audio and it offers up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle.  (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details
3/5 Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): The Apple earbuds feature a MagSafe Charging Case for a lasting experience. The buds support 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode,  Adaptive Audio, and much more to enhance your listening experience. It is powered with an upgraded H2 chip for effective noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound.  (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details
4/5 Sony LinkBuds: The Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones come with some unique offerings providing users with a great sound experience. It offers high-quality noise cancelling and natural ambient sound. It also comes with a speak-to-chat that will automatically pause the music when you start a conversation. For lasting performance, it claims to offer up to 2 hours of battery life (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details
5/5 Bose QuietComfort: The earbuds come with Bose Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology so your focus stays intact while listening to music, podcasts, or videos. It enables users to personalize noise-cancelling levels so they stay aware of their surroundings. It claims to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details
icon View all Images
Get a first look at the OnePlus Nord 4's sleek dual-tone design in a recent leak. (OnePlus)

As the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 approaches on July 16th, a purported promotional poster has surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek at the phone's design. The leaked image, shared by OnePlus Club via X.com, reveals several design elements and colour options for the highly anticipated device.

Design and Color Options

The leaked poster highlights the Nord 4's dual-tone finish, reminiscent of earlier Pixel models but with a modern twist. The phone's design features squared-off edges and a dual rear camera setup, contributing to its distinctive aesthetic. The rear panel appears to combine metal and glass, with the top section around the cameras made of glass and the rest of the body likely metallic.

More about OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 4
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.43 inches Display Size
₹32,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Top camera smart mobile phones under 50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Three colour variants are shown in the leak: a fully silver version with a patterned bottom section, a mint green option, and a black variant with a brushed metal finish on the bottom half. Each colour has a darker top portion, adding to the dual-tone effect. Additionally, the alert slider is positioned on the left side of the device, while other buttons are on the right.

The leaked image also reveals the top of the phone, which houses a microphone, an IR blaster, and a secondary speaker. The third variant, seen in earlier leaks, features a glossy black top and a matte black bottom, maintaining the dual-tone theme with a subtle contrast.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 India launch date, specs, design tipped: Know what's coming ahead of launch

Display and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2150 nits. The front of the phone will have a flat display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Nord 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, paired with a 50 MP LYT-600 (or IMX882) main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The device will also feature a robust 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra: Should you save 30,000 and buy the 2023 foldable smartphone?

The official unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 4 is scheduled for June 16th, and it may be accompanied by the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 11:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 big changes and more on what apple is planning for september 2024 iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: what new will apple bring in september 2024? amazon fire tv stick 4k review: elevates any tv, old or new iphone 16 to boast new samsung cmos sensor to upgrade camera performance: report iphone 16 pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iphone 15 pro now iphone 16 launch in september 2024: specs, ai features and more- here’s everything we know so far meta ai on whatsapp: 5 cool tricks you can do - from generating images to group trip recommendations oneplus 12r, redmi note 13 pro, samsung galaxy watch 4 classic: check top tech deals of the week samsung galaxy unpacked 2024: galaxy z fold 6, z flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- all details honor 200 series smartphone amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- specifications, price and more details
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets