OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details

As the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 approaches on July 16th, a purported promotional poster has surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek at the phone's design. The leaked image, shared by OnePlus Club via X.com, reveals several design elements and colour options for the highly anticipated device.

Design and Color Options

The leaked poster highlights the Nord 4's dual-tone finish, reminiscent of earlier Pixel models but with a modern twist. The phone's design features squared-off edges and a dual rear camera setup, contributing to its distinctive aesthetic. The rear panel appears to combine metal and glass, with the top section around the cameras made of glass and the rest of the body likely metallic.

Three colour variants are shown in the leak: a fully silver version with a patterned bottom section, a mint green option, and a black variant with a brushed metal finish on the bottom half. Each colour has a darker top portion, adding to the dual-tone effect. Additionally, the alert slider is positioned on the left side of the device, while other buttons are on the right.

The leaked image also reveals the top of the phone, which houses a microphone, an IR blaster, and a secondary speaker. The third variant, seen in earlier leaks, features a glossy black top and a matte black bottom, maintaining the dual-tone theme with a subtle contrast.

Display and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2150 nits. The front of the phone will have a flat display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Nord 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, paired with a 50 MP LYT-600 (or IMX882) main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The device will also feature a robust 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The official unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 4 is scheduled for June 16th, and it may be accompanied by the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R.