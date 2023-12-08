 Xiaomi Mi A3 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 4030 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi A3 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi A3 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
64 GB
6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4030 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi A3 in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Xiaomi Mi A3 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: More than White, ...Read More

Xiaomi Mi A3

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - More than White, Not just Blue, Kind of Grey
Xiaomi Mi A3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
  • 4030 mAh
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • Up to 480 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 4030 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0, 18W
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • No
  • Single
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 1.6µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • IMX586, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
Design
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 71.85 mm
  • More than White, Not just Blue, Kind of Grey
  • 8.4 mm
  • 173.8 grams
  • 153.4 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 82.15 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 283 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 19.5:9
  • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
General
  • Xiaomi
  • Android One
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • August 23, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Head: 0.527 W/kg, Body: 0.722 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 11 nm
  • Adreno 610
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Xiaomi Mobiles
Xiaomi Mi A3 FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi A3 in India? Icon Icon

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4030 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi A3? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi A3? Icon Icon

How long does the Xiaomi Mi A3 last? Icon Icon

What is the Xiaomi Mi A3 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Xiaomi Mi A3 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Xiaomi Mi A3