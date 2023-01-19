 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4250 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹21,999
    128 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4250 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹21,999
    128 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    4250 mAh
    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in India

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in India starts at Rs.21,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is Rs.17,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 4250 mAh
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Battery
    • 4250 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 62 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F1.79
    • Yes
    • F2.45
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 6.9 mm
    • Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, Vinyl Black
    • 160.5 mm
    • 157 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 75.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • 402 ppi
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 800 nits
    • 85.25 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Mi 11 Lite
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    • Android v11
    • June 25, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Head: 0.857 W/kg, Body: 0.777 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 618
    • 30.0 s
    • 8 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in India?

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in India at 21,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4250 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite?

    What is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Waterproof?

