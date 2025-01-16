Samsung Care+ now offers unlimited free screen repairs for subscribers without additional charges- All details

Samsung has introduced a significant update to its Samsung Care+ program with Theft and Loss. Starting from January 15, 2025, subscribers can now access unlimited cracked screen and back glass repairs at no additional cost. Previously, these repairs were priced at $29 (approximately Rs. 2,500). The upgrade applies to all Galaxy S models, excluding the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. However, those enrolled in the basic Samsung Care+ program will still face the $29 charge for similar repairs.

Samsung's announcement follows a challenging period for the company in terms of repairability. In 2024, the tech giant faced backlash over its contract with independent repair shops, which required the sharing of sensitive customer information in exchange for access to Samsung's repair parts, according to the Android Police report. This move raised privacy concerns, particularly regarding the collection of personal data such as names, contact details, and phone identifiers.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: No internet today! Will The Simpsons prediction come true? Here's what we know

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

End of iFixit Partnership and Limited DIY Repair Options

In May 2024, Samsung's self-repair program with iFixit also ended, leaving consumers with fewer options for DIY repairs. At the time, iFixit was one of the few platforms offering authentic Samsung parts. The end of this partnership was seen as a setback for users who valued the ability to perform repairs on their own devices.

Also read: Google Search market share hit a decade low in the final months of 2024. Its market share was...

Despite these issues, Samsung took steps to improve its repair services later in the year. The company expanded its collaboration with Cell Phone Repair by Assurant (CPR), adding over 300 repair locations across the US. These locations now employ Wireless Industry Service Excellence certified technicians, offering consumers more repair options.

Also read: Meta to lay off 5% of staff due to performance concerns, plans to hire replacements

A Customer-Friendly Upgrade to Samsung Care+

Now, Samsung's latest move is seen as an effort to make amends and enhance its service offerings. The unlimited free screen and back glass repair service, which is available across 700 plus authorised Samsung repair centres in the US, represents a notable step forward for the company. While Samsung previously added unlimited battery replacements to the program in May 2024, this latest change comes without an accompanying price increase, marking a rare consumer-friendly move in an otherwise tumultuous year for the brand's repair services. Existing subscribers have automatically received the update with no extra charge.