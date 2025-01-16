Samsung Care+ now offers unlimited free screen repairs for subscribers without additional charges- All details

Samsung Care+ has upgraded its Theft and Loss program, offering unlimited free cracked screen and back glass repairs, marking a significant shift in its service offerings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 14:31 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus price drops by 40% on Flipkart ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung Care+
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is just a week away which means the new generation Galaxy S series models are arriving soon in the global market. As we wait for the new Samsung flagships, Flipkart has reduced the pricing for last year’s Galaxy S series models, allowing buyers to get the flagship models at a cheaper price. Know how you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus under Rs.60000. (HT Tech)
Samsung Care+
2/5 Flipkart is currently hosting its Monumental sale during which several electronic products have been discounted including smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. During the sale, we spotted that Flipkart is providing a massive 40% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus model which launched last year with several advanced features and AI features.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Care+
3/5 The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus originally retailed for Rs.99999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. However, during the Flipkart Monumental sale, the smartphone is available at just Rs.59999, showcasing a significant price drop just ahead of the Galaxy S25 series launch.  (Samsung)
Samsung Care+
4/5 Alongside discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. With exchange offers, Flipkart is providing up to Rs.38150 off on the Galaxy S24 Plus. However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Care+
5/5 Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus? Well, the smartphone comes with some exciting Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Summary, an more. The smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, providing effortless multitasking.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Samsung Care+
icon View all Images
Samsung Care+ now offers unlimited free screen repairs for subscribers at no additional cost. (Samsung)

Samsung has introduced a significant update to its Samsung Care+ program with Theft and Loss. Starting from January 15, 2025, subscribers can now access unlimited cracked screen and back glass repairs at no additional cost. Previously, these repairs were priced at $29 (approximately Rs. 2,500). The upgrade applies to all Galaxy S models, excluding the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. However, those enrolled in the basic Samsung Care+ program will still face the $29 charge for similar repairs.

Samsung's announcement follows a challenging period for the company in terms of repairability. In 2024, the tech giant faced backlash over its contract with independent repair shops, which required the sharing of sensitive customer information in exchange for access to Samsung's repair parts, according to the Android Police report. This move raised privacy concerns, particularly regarding the collection of personal data such as names, contact details, and phone identifiers.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,989Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now

Also read: No internet today! Will The Simpsons prediction come true? Here's what we know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

End of iFixit Partnership and Limited DIY Repair Options

In May 2024, Samsung's self-repair program with iFixit also ended, leaving consumers with fewer options for DIY repairs. At the time, iFixit was one of the few platforms offering authentic Samsung parts. The end of this partnership was seen as a setback for users who valued the ability to perform repairs on their own devices.

Also read: Google Search market share hit a decade low in the final months of 2024. Its market share was...

Despite these issues, Samsung took steps to improve its repair services later in the year. The company expanded its collaboration with Cell Phone Repair by Assurant (CPR), adding over 300 repair locations across the US. These locations now employ Wireless Industry Service Excellence certified technicians, offering consumers more repair options.

Also read: Meta to lay off 5% of staff due to performance concerns, plans to hire replacements

A Customer-Friendly Upgrade to Samsung Care+

Now, Samsung's latest move is seen as an effort to make amends and enhance its service offerings. The unlimited free screen and back glass repair service, which is available across 700 plus authorised Samsung repair centres in the US, represents a notable step forward for the company. While Samsung previously added unlimited battery replacements to the program in May 2024, this latest change comes without an accompanying price increase, marking a rare consumer-friendly move in an otherwise tumultuous year for the brand's repair services. Existing subscribers have automatically received the update with no extra charge.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 14:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Care+ now offers unlimited free screen repairs for subscribers without additional charges- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console
Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets