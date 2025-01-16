Google Search market share hit a decade low in the final months of 2024. Its market share was...

Google is undoubtedly the undisputed king of search engines. But now, in a surprising turn of events, the market share of the search giant has fallen below 90 per cent—and this has happened for the first time since 2015, almost a decade ago, according to StatCounter (as spotted by Search Engine Land). Google's market share dipped below 90 per cent for three consecutive months during the final three months of 2024—October, November, and December. Read on for the details.

Google's market share dipped in 2024: Here are the figures for October, November, and December 2024

StatCounter data reveals that Google's market share in October 2024 was 89.34%. In November, it fell further to 89.09%, and in December, it was 89.73%.

Based on insights from Search Engine Land, this could indicate a worrying trend. Search Engine Land suggests that Google's market share has remained fairly consistent in most regions except Asia, which could be a major factor contributing to this overall decline.

Is Google starting to lose steam?

For now, this seems like an Asia-specific issue, as its market share in the US has been relatively consistent. In November, the US share was 90.37%, but it dropped to 87.39% in December. Search Engine Land also reports that Google's US market share remained mostly consistent during the rest of 2024.

Based on StatCounter data, competitors like Bing, Yandex, and Yahoo have gained some of Google's lost market share. So, is this an indication of people turning to other search engines? Only time will tell.

Our Take: One cannot discount the fact that AI bots and services like Google Gemini and ChatGPT are becoming increasingly popular, especially for research purposes. It wouldn't be surprising to think that people are starting to use AI services more and more to meet their informational needs.

