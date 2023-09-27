Icon

Samsung Galaxy A35 camera specs leaked!

Waiting for the much-talked-about Samsung Galaxy A35? Just check out its leaked camera specs! Looks like a massive upgrade.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 17:32 IST
Icon
Get amazing discounts of up to 56% on Smart TVs; Sony, Redmi to Samsung, check them out now
Samsung Galaxy A34
1/5 Hisense Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:  The TV features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Google Assistant, Far Field Voice Control, Chromecast, and more. It also supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, etc. The smart TV is priced at Rs.44990, however, you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a 56 percent discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A34
2/5 Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: It features a 4K Ultra HD display with a 50Hz refresh rate. Its smart features include screen mirroring, universal Guide, media home, tap view, mobile camera support, and more. It has smart apps such as  Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is priced at Rs.52900, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.32990, giving you a 38 percent discount. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A34
3/5 Redmi HD Smart LED TV: It is a 43-inch Full HD smart TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports powerful stereo speakers and Dolby Audio for an amazing sound experience. It comes with PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, kids mode with parental lock, free live channels, universal search, and more. It also supports YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and more. The smart TV is priced at Rs.34999, however, on Amazon, you can get it for Rs.18999, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A34
4/5 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: The smart TV supports X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR display,  Live Colour, and 4K X Reality Pro for an amazing viewing experience. It has an Open Baffle Speaker and Dolby Audio for sound. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, and more. The Sony Bravia Smart TV retails for Rs.69900, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.41990, giving you a discount of 40 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A34
5/5 Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: It comes with a 4K Ultra HD display with 60Hz refresh rate. Its smart features include  Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, kids mode with parental pock, 300+ Free Live Channels, Universal search, India's Top 10, Miracast, and more. You can install apps like YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and more. The Mi X Series retails for Rs.42999, but you can get it for Rs.25999, giving you a discount of 40 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A34
View all Images
Check out the expected camera specs of Samsung Galaxy A35. (HT Tech)

There has been much speculation about the Samsung Galaxy A35 and that too for a long time. The speculation actually started almost as soon as the highly popular Galaxy A34 smartphone was released. The A-series smartphones of Samsung come under mid-range and it has acquired huge popularity. Now, it is being surmised that Samsung may well have tweaked its specs specifically in terms of cameras. Check out what's coming to the Samsung Galaxy A35.

Samsung Galaxy A35 camera specs

According to a report shared by the Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera which is an upgrade from the Galaxy A34 which has a 48MP camera. It is also rumoured that the primary sensor will come with ultrawide and macro units, however, their sensor size has not been revealed yet. Additionally, it is reported that the Galaxy A35 will feature a 13MP front camera which is similar to the Galaxy A34.

This year Samsung Galaxy A34 was launched in March and its successor is expected to be launched at the same time in 2024. Other specs of Galaxy A35 have not been released yet and we expect that the official launch announcement will be made soon by Samsung. Till then you can check out what the Galaxy A34 has in store for users so we can better understand what can be upgraded next year.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs

The Galaxy A34 may feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Octa-core processor for smooth performance coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, it features a 48MP OIS main camera, 8MP ultra wide lens, 5MP macro lens and a 13MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh Battery for a long-lasting experience.

Do note that these are rumoured specs and there is nothing official about them. Right now, we can only wait for the official announcements to tell us what exactly this upcoming Samsung smartphone will pack.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 17:32 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A35 camera specs leaked!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon