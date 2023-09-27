Samsung Galaxy A35 camera specs leaked!

There has been much speculation about the Samsung Galaxy A35 and that too for a long time. The speculation actually started almost as soon as the highly popular Galaxy A34 smartphone was released. The A-series smartphones of Samsung come under mid-range and it has acquired huge popularity. Now, it is being surmised that Samsung may well have tweaked its specs specifically in terms of cameras. Check out what's coming to the Samsung Galaxy A35.

Samsung Galaxy A35 camera specs

According to a report shared by the Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera which is an upgrade from the Galaxy A34 which has a 48MP camera. It is also rumoured that the primary sensor will come with ultrawide and macro units, however, their sensor size has not been revealed yet. Additionally, it is reported that the Galaxy A35 will feature a 13MP front camera which is similar to the Galaxy A34.

This year Samsung Galaxy A34 was launched in March and its successor is expected to be launched at the same time in 2024. Other specs of Galaxy A35 have not been released yet and we expect that the official launch announcement will be made soon by Samsung. Till then you can check out what the Galaxy A34 has in store for users so we can better understand what can be upgraded next year.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs

The Galaxy A34 may feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Octa-core processor for smooth performance coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, it features a 48MP OIS main camera, 8MP ultra wide lens, 5MP macro lens and a 13MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh Battery for a long-lasting experience.

Do note that these are rumoured specs and there is nothing official about them. Right now, we can only wait for the official announcements to tell us what exactly this upcoming Samsung smartphone will pack.