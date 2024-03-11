 Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 launched today: Check out specs, features, price, more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 launched today: Check out specs, features, price, more

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 finally launched in India today. Check out what the new A-series devices have in store for the users in terms of specifications, features, pricing, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 16:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 announced! Check details (Samsung)

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphones in India today. The smartphones were announced in the mid-range category just like their predecessors. The launch showcased that the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 promise 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches. Both devices are powered by Samsung's in-house chipset to provide exceptional performance. Check out the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Galaxy A55 is powered by an in-house Exynos 1480 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM along with two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone runs on Samsung's One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 and it is protected by the Knox 3.1 protection. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera unit which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with a 32MP front camera.  It also comes with AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) for low-light photography. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A35 also sports a full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset for performance. It will come in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB+256GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Galaxy A35 also run on Samsung's One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 and it is protected by the Knox 3.1 protection. 

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance.

Both Samsung A-series devices will be unveiled on March 14. The prices are yet to be confirmed in India.

