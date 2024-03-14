 Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 prices in India revealed! Know how much they cost | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 prices in India revealed! Know how much they cost

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 price details have been revealed in India. Know about its pricing, availability and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 14 2024, 19:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 price details have been unveiled in India. (Samsung)

Samsung's latest additions to its Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, made their grand entrance into the Indian market earlier this week. Initially shrouded in mystery regarding their pricing, Samsung has now lifted the veil, revealing enticing offers and detailed specifications within just three days of their official launch. Here's everything you need to know about these sleek new smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A35 price and availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes in three colour options- Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy which offers a vibrant array of colours, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 adorns itself solely in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 36999, 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 39999, and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 42999 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A35 offers two configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, available at Rs. 27999 and Rs. 30999, respectively.

Excitingly, these devices are up for grabs through various channels, including Samsung's online store, Samsung Stores, and their trusted partners across India. Additionally, online platforms are poised to join the fray soon.

Exclusive Offers

As an added bonus, Samsung is sweetening the deal with complimentary accessories and substantial bank discounts. Purchasers of the Samsung Galaxy A35 will receive a free card slot case worth Rs. 1499, coupled with an instant bank discount of Rs. 3000. Likewise, buyers of the Samsung Galaxy A55 will enjoy a complimentary Silicone Case valued at Rs. 1999, along with the same bank discount.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specs:

The Samsung Galaxy A55 boasts a stunning 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering an immersive viewing experience. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Powering this device is the robust Exynos 1480 processor, seamlessly integrated with either 8GB or 12GB RAM options, alongside generous storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. Running on Samsung's One UI 6.1, based on the latest Android 14, security is paramount with Knox 3.1 protection. Photography enthusiasts will revel in the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, while selfies shine with the 32MP front camera. With AI Image Signal Processing enhancing low-light captures and a robust 5000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is poised to deliver enduring performance.

Samsung Galaxy A35 Specs:

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A35 also impresses with its full-HD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring crisp visuals and smooth transitions. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, this device offers reliability and efficiency. Storage options range from 128GB to 256GB, complemented by 6GB or 8GB RAM configurations. Operating on One UI 6.1 with Knox 3.1 protection, users can navigate with peace of mind. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, while selfies shine with the 13MP front camera. Backed by a robust 5000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy A35 promises enduring performance throughout the day.

First Published Date: 14 Mar, 19:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 prices in India revealed! Know how much they cost
