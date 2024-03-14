OpenAI’s AI video generation tool Sora to make its public debut! CTO Mira Murati reveals when

CEO Sam Altman had announced OpenAI's new text-to-video generation tool, Sora last month via X. The AI-powered video generation tool took social media by storm due to its mind-blowing capabilities. With the announcement of Sora, Altman also invited X followers to provide prompts for the tool and the 60-second video the tool generated created a lot of buzz, potentially making it one of the best video generation tools. However, till now, the tool has not been made public to the users, but that is going to change in a few months as OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has hinted about its public release. So, if you were waiting for this tool, know when it will be available to all users.

OpenAI Sora public release

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati opened up about its new AI video generation tool Sora in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Not only did Murati showcase the tool's capabilities, but also revealed when the tool will made available for public use. She briefly explained how the tool is capable of generating intuitive videos in a matter of seconds with just text prompts. However, as of now, Sora has only been made available to visual artists, designers, and filmmakers.

Now, the company is planning to make the tool available to more users. Murati in the interview said that Sora will be made publicly available “this year” which means it is just a few months away. It was also highlighted that the company is planning to add audio to the videos to add a realistic touch. The company has more plans for Sora as Murati said, “We're trying to figure out how to use this technology as a tool that people can edit and create with.”

Murati also explains that the data which was used to train Sora was publically available or licensed. It takes advantage of images available in the Shutterstock. She also highlighted that Sora will not create videos of public figures as per the company policy and all the videos created by the tool would be watermarked.

