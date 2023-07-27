Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Who wins the flip race?

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone yesterday, July 26, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The star of the show was definitely the Flip 5, as it received some major upgrades including a larger cover display, more functional widgets, and a new processor. Samsung is the third company to launch a flip phone this year, with the other two being Oppo with its Find N2 Flip, and Motorola with its Razr 40 Ultra. With so many options available for probably, the first time in the Flip smartphone space, consumers are bound to be perplexed. And if you too are facing the same confusion, then read on to know which smartphone offers the best value.

Galaxy Flip 5 vs Razr 40 Ultra vs Find N2 Flip: Display

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra slightly edges this metric. While Galaxy Flip 5 gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Find N2 Flip gets a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Razr 40 Ultra flaunts its 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Motorola also takes the edge with its largest cover display of the segment and gets a 3.6-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Galaxy Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch AMOLED display, and Find N2 Flip gets a 3.2-inch AMOLED display.

Galaxy Flip 5 vs Razr 40 Ultra vs Find N2 Flip: Processor

In terms of processor, Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB internal storage. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with the slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with a standard 256GB internal storage and up to 12GB RAM. Finally, Find N2 Flip has a Dimensity 9000+ SoC with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Galaxy Flip 5 vs Razr 40 Ultra vs Find N2 Flip: Cameras

The biggest sensor is sported by Find N2 Flip which gets a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor. The Razr 40 Ultra flaunts a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It too gets a 32MP front camera. Galaxy Z Flip 5 features dual 12MP cameras on the back and a 10MP camera on the front.

Galaxy Flip 5 vs Razr 40 Ultra vs Find N2 Flip: Battery

Find N2 Flip gets the biggest battery in the segment with a 4300 mAh cell with a 44W fast charging. Unfortunately, it does not support wireless charging. The Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3800 mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging. Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3700 mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.