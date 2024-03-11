 Samsung Galaxy M15 5G with 6000 mAh battery unveiled; check specs, features and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G with 6000 mAh battery unveiled; check specs, features and more

Samsung unveils the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, featuring a 50MP camera, a vibrant display, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 19:23 IST
Icon
Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G with a 31 pct discount on Amazon! Check exchange, bank offers too
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G
1/5 Exclusive Price Drop: The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, available in Purple with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is now offered at a staggering 31% discount on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs. 79,999, customers can now purchase this cutting-edge smartphone for just Rs. 54,999, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts. (samsung)
image caption
2/5 Flexible Payment Options: To further sweeten the deal, Amazon offers convenient EMI options starting at Rs. 2,666 per month. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of No Cost EMI facilities, ensuring that they can spread their payments over manageable instalments without incurring any additional interest charges. With these flexible payment options, owning the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G has never been easier. (samsung)
image caption
3/5 Irresistible Offers: In addition to the remarkable price cut, customers can enjoy exclusive offers to maximize their savings. With a bank offer of up to Rs. 10,000 discount on selected Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, purchasing the Galaxy S23 FE 5G becomes even more affordable. Moreover, No-cost EMI options provide additional savings of up to Rs. 4,316.58 on select Credit Cards and Amazon Pay Later transactions. Customers can also benefit from partner offers, such as getting a GST invoice and saving up to 28% on business purchases. (samsung)
image caption
4/5 Trade-In Program: Customers looking to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G can take advantage of the exchange offer on Amazon. By trading in their old devices, they can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 32,000 on their purchase. This exchange program not only facilitates the transition to a new smartphone but also ensures significant savings, making it a win-win situation for customers. (Samsung )
image caption
5/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Features: Beyond its unbeatable price and offers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G delivers unparalleled performance and features. With its premium design, iconic display, and powerful performance, this smartphone is designed to cater to the needs of even the most demanding users. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or multitasking, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G ensures a smooth and seamless experience. (samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G
icon View all Images
Samsung has introduced the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G in select global markets with a 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, and more. (Samsung)

Samsung has introduced its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, in select global markets, boasting noteworthy features that promise an enhanced user experience. The device, part of the Galaxy M-series, comes equipped with an octa-core chipset and a triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by an impressive 50MP primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is not just about its powerful camera; it also features a sleek water-drop-style display design and is available in three distinct colours- Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Gray. However, details regarding the phone's pricing and release date are still under wraps. Let's delve into the details that make the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G a standout device.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is equipped with dual SIM (nano) support and operates on Android 13. Its display features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and a Vision Booster feature. Powering the device is an octa-core chipset, potentially the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 prices, specs and features leaked before launch

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In the imaging department, the smartphone boasts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP shooter. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera comes in at 13 megapixels.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G are robust, featuring 5G capability, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device is also equipped with various sensors, including an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. Security is enhanced with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure authentication.

Also read: Xiaomi 14: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 8, here are 6 alternatives to consider

The substantial 6,000mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G aims to deliver impressive endurance, providing up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 128 hours of audio playback time on a single charge. The phone's dimensions measure 160.1x76.8x9.3mm, and it weighs 217 grams, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a powerful yet stylish smartphone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 19:23 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy M15 5G with 6000 mAh battery unveiled; check specs, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets