Samsung Galaxy M15 5G with 6000 mAh battery unveiled; check specs, features and more

Samsung has introduced its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, in select global markets, boasting noteworthy features that promise an enhanced user experience. The device, part of the Galaxy M-series, comes equipped with an octa-core chipset and a triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by an impressive 50MP primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is not just about its powerful camera; it also features a sleek water-drop-style display design and is available in three distinct colours- Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Gray. However, details regarding the phone's pricing and release date are still under wraps. Let's delve into the details that make the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G a standout device.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is equipped with dual SIM (nano) support and operates on Android 13. Its display features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and a Vision Booster feature. Powering the device is an octa-core chipset, potentially the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the imaging department, the smartphone boasts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP shooter. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera comes in at 13 megapixels.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G are robust, featuring 5G capability, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device is also equipped with various sensors, including an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. Security is enhanced with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure authentication.

The substantial 6,000mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G aims to deliver impressive endurance, providing up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 128 hours of audio playback time on a single charge. The phone's dimensions measure 160.1x76.8x9.3mm, and it weighs 217 grams, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a powerful yet stylish smartphone.