Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set to launch soon, but fans may not be very happy

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on Geekbench listing, raising hopes of its ealy launch.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 12:20 IST
. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE and may also see a relaunch of the Galaxy S21 FE in India with a different chipset.
. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE and may also see a relaunch of the Galaxy S21 FE in India with a different chipset. (Bloomberg)

The wait is about to be over for all those fans waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE variant to be launched. Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, a report suggests that Samsung is about to launch the Galaxy S23 FE, the Fan Edition model of the premium Galaxy S23 series.

It has been spotted on Geekbench, SamMobile reported. Some of its key specifications were hinted at there. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE and may also see a relaunch of the Galaxy S21 FE in India with a different chipset.

Expected Specifications

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by Samsung's in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 SoC, the same chipset used in the Galaxy S22 series. This is a departure from the other Galaxy S23 models, which feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, this downgrade news will not be music to the ears of fans who would have been expecting something higher than this.

Switching Chipsets

It is being speculated that Samsung's decision to switch chipsets might be an effort to clear stock of the Exynos SoCs.This might not have come as a surprise, as it was already rumored earlier. The Geekbench listing indicates that the smartphone will pack 8GB of RAM and run on Android 13. SamMobile has it that the handset will likely come with a 4,500mAh battery. While this is an indication of things to come, there is no guarantee whether all these specs will see the light of day as nothing official has been stated by Samsung so far.

Samsung appears to be using the Fan Edition as it has an oversupply of Exynos 2200 SoC stock. But another reason why Samsung picked this chip may have been to show the world that its chip manufacturing and optimizing capabilities have improved.

Expected Design

In terms of design, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch flat display with a centered hole-punch slot for the front camera, which could house a 12-megapixel sensor. The body of the phone is expected to have rounded corners and resembles the design of the Galaxy A54 5G released earlier this year. Like other Galaxy S23 series models, the Fan Edition is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

Apart from this, Samsung has officially announced the introduction of the next generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable phones, in its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 12:19 IST
