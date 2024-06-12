Samsung Galaxy S24 FE camera specs leaked: All details

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, anticipated to hit markets later this year, is poised to offer a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy S24 series, boasting slightly trimmed down specs and features. Following its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which made its debut in October 2023, expectations are high for the forthcoming release. While Samsung has yet to officially confirm the device, speculation and leaks have been circulating in abundance.

A recent report has surfaced, shedding light on the potential camera specifications of the purported Galaxy S24 Fan Edition. According to details from GalaxyClub, the smartphone could sport a 50MP 1/1.57-inch ISOCELL GN3 sensor with 1.0μm pixels. Interestingly, this mirrors the main camera setup found in the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Expected Specifications and Features

Further details about the device remain scarce. Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy S24 FE may be powered by either an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, varying by market. It's anticipated to feature a slightly smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED display compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE, which boasted a 6.4-inch screen. Additionally, the device may house a 4,500mAh battery, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Leaks have also hinted at the model numbers and code names associated with the Galaxy S24 FE, offering glimpses into its potential availability across different regions. Moreover, a One UI test build for a new smartphone recently surfaced on Samsung's firmware server, believed to be linked to the Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Launch Expectations

As for its launch timeline, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to debut by "late fall" this year. Beyond this rough estimate, little else is known about the device. However, industry murmurs suggest that Samsung might unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to take place in July.