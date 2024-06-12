Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India on June 13: All details about India’s first IP69-rated waterproof smartphone

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India is set for 13 June 2024. Oppo claims that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be India's first IP69-rated waterproof smartphone. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G smartphone is very similar to the Oppo A3 Pro that is already available in China at a price of CNY 1,999, which translates to Rs. 23,000 in India. However, major differences between the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo A3 Pro include IP69 rating and reverse charging support among others like the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will come with a “damage-proof” 360-degree armour body and tough 3D curved AMOLED display.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G variants



Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be available in two colours: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. The smartphone will come in two memory/storage variants– 8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The smartphone will come preloaded with the most recent version of ColorOS, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to have a variety of safety certifications, including IP69, IP68, and IP66 for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it is said to have a MIL-STD 810H build and a 5-star drop resistance certification from Swiss SGS Premium Performance. Dimensionally, the phone is expected to measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh approximately 177 grams.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G specifications



Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD Plus AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 950 nits. In addition, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will protect the display. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup housed within a circular camera module. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G camera setup is expected to comprise a 64MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, the front camera is likely to be an 8MP shooter.

The design of the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to closely resemble that of the A3 Pro, with both models featuring a similar aesthetic. The device will boast a vegan leather cover with a vertical stripe running down the middle, showcasing the 'Oppo' branding towards the bottom. The volume rocker and power button will be conveniently located on the right side, while the curved display will have slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.