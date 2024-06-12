 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour variants revealed: Details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour variants revealed: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are rumoured to come in new and exciting colour variants with titanium frames, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 12 2024, 09:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour variants revealed: Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launching soon in India, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (Samsung )

Samsung is all set to announce its new generation of foldable smartphones next month in July. Over the past few months, leaks and rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been circulating over the internet, giving us a glimpse into what will be officially announced. Now, in a new leak, the expected colour variants of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were tipped with new colour schemes, know what Samsung has planned for the upcoming foldable. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour variants

A tipster named Evan Blass shared an X post claiming the expected colour variants of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. It was revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come in three colour options: Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow. There will also be a Black and White colour variant which will be available exclusively on online stores. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be announced in four colour variants: Blue, Mint, Silver shadow, and Yellow. However, an exclusive peach colour variant will be available in the online stores. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected specs

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Both the foldable smartphones are expected to feature Galaxy AI which is also available in several high-end Samsung devices. With Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung may introduce a new titanium frame similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, both the foldable may receive less display crease and a lightweight design. We can also expect some major advancements in camera performance with new and upgraded sensors. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE may debut on June 24

However, note that the information and colour variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we must wait for the official launch to confirm all the details. The device is expected to be unveiled officially on June 10, 2024, in Paris.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 09:10 IST
