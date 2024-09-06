Samsung Galaxy S24 FE charging specs and design leaked ahead of launch: All details
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been recently discovered on the Wireless Power Consortium database. The listing showcases details about the anticipated wireless charging capabilities and design of the upcoming launch.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to launch soon. The Fan Edition model has been recently discovered on the Wireless Power Consortium listing, revealing design and some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Here is a look at everything you can expect from Samsung's new affordable handset.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expected design and wireless charging speed
The tech publication 91Mobiles discovered the upcoming smartphone having the model number SM-S721U on the Wireless Power Consortium database. The listing suggests that the upcoming smartphone is likely to come equipped with the 15W wireless charging support. The listing describes the US variant of the smartphone, it is expected that the global model may come with the same speed. This indicates that the upcoming handset might have better wireless charging capability than the previous models.
The same listing also showcases a render of the upcoming smartphone. It is speculated that the upcoming smartphone may have a design similar to the flagship Galaxy S24 model. The smartphone is expected to feature flat edges and punch-hole display. However, the new handset is expected to come with bigger bezels as compared to the flagship. The render further reveals that the new smartphone will likely feature the Samsung branding on its rear panel. The volume and power buttons may be positioned on the right side of the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expected specifications
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch display alongside a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset and may run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.
Galaxy S24 FE smartphone is believed to carry a triple rear camera setup just like the flagship Galaxy S24. This may consist of a 50 primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and another 8MP telephoto lens having the 3x zoom ability. It may feature a front camera of 10MP for clicking selfies.
The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to come with a 4,565mAh battery and may support 25W of wired charging as indicated by a recent TUV Rheinland certification listing.
