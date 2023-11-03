Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip? Hint points to a surprise

A recent report suggests that not all Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 17:39 IST
Icon
Best smartphone deals of the day! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.74999, however, you can get it for Rs.39999 on Flipkart, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: The smartphone features a  6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. It features a  triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.85999, however, you can get it for Rs.62999, giving you a huge discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup
3/5 iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved super-vision display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 7200 processor which is based on a 4nm process. The smartphone features a 64 MP main OIS Camera and is backed with a  4600 mAh battery and 66W flash charge. The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced at Rs.27999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.24999, giving you a discount of 11 percent. (Amazon.in)
Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup
4/5 Realme Narzo N53: The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support. It features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary AI camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, however, you can get it for Rs.10999 from Amazon, giving you a discount of 15 percent. (Realme)
Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup
5/5 Motorola G84: It features a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5000 mAh battery with a 30 W TurboPower charger. It comes with a 50 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP front camera to capture amazing images. The smartphone retails for Rs.22999, but you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a discount of 13 percent.  (Flipkart)
Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup
icon View all Images
The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to launch in January 2024. (Bloomberg)

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy 24 smartphone soon. While rumors and speculations are coming to light about this smartphone, the latest report has revealed something surprising. Speculation suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will feature both Exynos and Qualcomm chips, depending on the region. That means, not all Galaxy S24 phones will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This suggestion has come as a surprise as Samsung has started using Qualcomm chips for its Flagship smartphone for almost one year now. Let's delve into the details of the recent leak:

Exynos and Qualcomm chips

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Renno Amon revealed that Samsung will introduce the different models of Galaxy S24 with both Exynos and Snapdragon processors. The choice of the processor will depend upon the region. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be embedded with a Qualcomm chip across all markets. These hints from the CEO of Qualcomm, are no less than any announcement. However, it will be better to wait for the official announcement from Samsung itself to really believe that this will actually happen.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The specific Exynos processor to be featured in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ remains undisclosed. The previous Galaxy S22 Ultra housed the Exynos 2200, but it is highly anticipated that Samsung will introduce a new SoC for the S24 series. As for the Qualcomm chipset, it is likely that the S24 lineup will be paired with the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Samsung has been using Qualcomm's SoCs in its flagship lineup Galaxy S23 for a year now. Suddenly, going back to Exynos might surprise users, even if that happens for certain regions.

When will Samsung Galaxy S24 launch?

According to a report by SAM Mobile, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S24 on January 17, 2024, in San Francisco, USA. According to the leaks, preparations for the launch have already been started. Rumors also suggest that this new Flagship smartphone will be packed with AI features including ChatGPT, Dall-E, and more.

Please keep in mind that no official announcements from Samsung have been released confirming these details. So, wait for the day when Samsung announces the Galaxy S24.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 17:39 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip? Hint points to a surprise
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon