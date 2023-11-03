Samsung Galaxy S24 to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip? Hint points to a surprise

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy 24 smartphone soon. While rumors and speculations are coming to light about this smartphone, the latest report has revealed something surprising. Speculation suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will feature both Exynos and Qualcomm chips, depending on the region. That means, not all Galaxy S24 phones will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This suggestion has come as a surprise as Samsung has started using Qualcomm chips for its Flagship smartphone for almost one year now. Let's delve into the details of the recent leak:

Exynos and Qualcomm chips

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Renno Amon revealed that Samsung will introduce the different models of Galaxy S24 with both Exynos and Snapdragon processors. The choice of the processor will depend upon the region. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be embedded with a Qualcomm chip across all markets. These hints from the CEO of Qualcomm, are no less than any announcement. However, it will be better to wait for the official announcement from Samsung itself to really believe that this will actually happen.

The specific Exynos processor to be featured in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ remains undisclosed. The previous Galaxy S22 Ultra housed the Exynos 2200, but it is highly anticipated that Samsung will introduce a new SoC for the S24 series. As for the Qualcomm chipset, it is likely that the S24 lineup will be paired with the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Samsung has been using Qualcomm's SoCs in its flagship lineup Galaxy S23 for a year now. Suddenly, going back to Exynos might surprise users, even if that happens for certain regions.

When will Samsung Galaxy S24 launch?

According to a report by SAM Mobile, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S24 on January 17, 2024, in San Francisco, USA. According to the leaks, preparations for the launch have already been started. Rumors also suggest that this new Flagship smartphone will be packed with AI features including ChatGPT, Dall-E, and more.

Please keep in mind that no official announcements from Samsung have been released confirming these details. So, wait for the day when Samsung announces the Galaxy S24.

