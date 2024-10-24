 Samsung Galaxy S25 series likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor | Mobile News

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Oct 24 2024, 09:54 IST
Know what Samsung may bring with the new flagship Galaxy S25 series.

Qualcomm has launched the awaited Snapdragon 8 Elite, a flagship smartphone processor. Since the launch, there have been several speculations about which upcoming smartphone model will be powered with the new powerful processor. While several brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, and Realme have revealed their flagship smartphones which are to be launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite, there is still debate if the Samsung Galaxy S25 series are to come with a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset. Now, a tipster has shed light on what Samsung has planned. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series performance

After months of speculation, a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe on X shared a post claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely come with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This means, that all models including the standard Galaxy S25 may come with the new Qualcomm chip. Previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy S25 and S25 may come with the Exynos 2500 chip, however, now it seems like Samsung has made a big decision if it's true. 

Samsung Mobile President TM Roh also made an appearance at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 during which it was revealed that future Samsung devices would feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, Roh did not specify which series or model, leaving tech enthusiasts in curiosity about what the Galaxy S25 series would look like. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: All leaks and rumours

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to come with an improved design, that will likely consist of a slimmer profile, curved edges, and sleek bezels. In a recent leak, Galaxy S25 Ultra was tipped to come with two new colour variants which are Blue and Green, however, the Black and natural titanium are expected to remain the same. 

Apart from design, the Ultra variant will likely get upgraded cameras with a new 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and a new main camera sensor. Rumours also suggest that the smartphone will likely feature a new telephoto lens with variable capabilities. 

However, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until January 2025 to know what Samsung has planned for its new generation of flagship smartphones. 

First Published Date: 24 Oct, 09:54 IST
