Samsung Galaxy S25 series to redefine AI, set to outpace Apple's iPhone with new features: Report

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series promises to outshine Apple's iPhone with advanced AI features. Here's what to expect from the next-gen devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 19:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch soon: Here's everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled in January 2025 with three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours surrounding the Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it may not launch until April 2025. Therefore, these three models are certain to be launched early next year.  (OnLeaks)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
2/5 The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get a slightly bigger display from 6.2-inch to 6.36-inch. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get a bigger 6.9-inch display. All three models will likely get  M13 OLED displays instead of a brighter M14 OLED screen. The standard and Plus models may get the armour aluminium frame, whereas, the Ultra model may get a titanium frame.  (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
3/5 Reports suggest that all three Galaxy S25 models may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, there are slight chances that in some regions the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus may be equipped with Exynos 2500 chipset. However, there is no credible information regarding Samsung’s plan. The Ultra model is expected to get a storage upgrade with UFS 4.1. (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to get a new Sony camera sensor instead of the ISOCELL sensor, there we may see a camera upgrade. Whereas, for Galaxy S25 Ultra, we may get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera and a variable telephoto camera that may enhance the smartphone’s optical zoom. However, it may retain the 200MP main camera sensor.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could use a similar battery size as its predecessor, however, with a new chipset, the battery life is expected to be optimised. The standard models will stick to 25W charging, whereas, the Ultra model may come with 45W charging support. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series promises groundbreaking AI advancements, with new features that could redefine smartphone performance. (OnLeaks)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature advanced AI capabilities that could surpass Apple's iPhone, according to a reliable tech insider. The details about these AI advancements remain mostly under wraps, but the series is expected to introduce functions that could redefine smartphone intelligence.

Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, recently shared insights about the Galaxy S25's AI enhancements, claiming that Samsung will show Apple what true AI leadership looks like, Forbes reported. While much of the AI functionality remains unannounced, the tipster hinted at significant improvements in Samsung's AI features compared to previous models. This adds anticipation for users eager for a notable upgrade from the Galaxy S24 series.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here's what to expect

Samsung's Push for AI Leadership

Reports suggest that the S25 will offer a free subscription to Google's Gemini Advanced AI platform, while Samsung's Galaxy AI features will likely receive substantial upgrades. These changes aim to provide Samsung users with a more sophisticated experience, especially since leaks point to only minor camera upgrades in the S25 Ultra model.

Samsung's focus on AI is part of the company's broader strategy. Recent statements from Samsung executives indicate that they plan to position the brand as a leader in device AI. Vice Chairman Jong-hee Han and Vice Chairman Young-hyun Jeon mentioned the goal of achieving “undisputed leadership” in AI this year, with significant advancements expected in both hardware and software.

Also read: Android phones set to match iPhone's MagSafe charging with Qi2 standard in 2025- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Powers AI Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering improved AI performance and enhanced camera features. These include industry-leading tools such as real-time AI-powered adjustments for skin and sky, advanced video editing, and low-light video capture, all designed to elevate the camera experience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at 47% discount ahead of Galaxy S25 Ultra launch- All details

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, with pre-orders already live. A teaser video hints at the upcoming AI capabilities, emphasising the arrival of "Galaxy AI" as a true AI companion.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 19:48 IST
