Samsung Galaxy S25 series to redefine AI, set to outpace Apple's iPhone with new features: Report

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature advanced AI capabilities that could surpass Apple's iPhone, according to a reliable tech insider. The details about these AI advancements remain mostly under wraps, but the series is expected to introduce functions that could redefine smartphone intelligence.

Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, recently shared insights about the Galaxy S25's AI enhancements, claiming that Samsung will show Apple what true AI leadership looks like, Forbes reported. While much of the AI functionality remains unannounced, the tipster hinted at significant improvements in Samsung's AI features compared to previous models. This adds anticipation for users eager for a notable upgrade from the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung's Push for AI Leadership

Reports suggest that the S25 will offer a free subscription to Google's Gemini Advanced AI platform, while Samsung's Galaxy AI features will likely receive substantial upgrades. These changes aim to provide Samsung users with a more sophisticated experience, especially since leaks point to only minor camera upgrades in the S25 Ultra model.

Samsung's focus on AI is part of the company's broader strategy. Recent statements from Samsung executives indicate that they plan to position the brand as a leader in device AI. Vice Chairman Jong-hee Han and Vice Chairman Young-hyun Jeon mentioned the goal of achieving “undisputed leadership” in AI this year, with significant advancements expected in both hardware and software.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Powers AI Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering improved AI performance and enhanced camera features. These include industry-leading tools such as real-time AI-powered adjustments for skin and sky, advanced video editing, and low-light video capture, all designed to elevate the camera experience.

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, with pre-orders already live. A teaser video hints at the upcoming AI capabilities, emphasising the arrival of "Galaxy AI" as a true AI companion.