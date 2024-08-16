 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first look leaked, to feature a new design- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first look leaked, to feature a new design- Know what’s coming

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked, giving us the first look with curved edges. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 10:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first look leaked, to feature a new design- Know what's coming
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design tipped showcasing the front panel, check details. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is around 5 months away from its official launch and leaks about the smartphone have started to emerge online. Samsung recently launched a new generation of foldables, and now it's time to shed light on the upcoming S-series smartphones. A leak has surfaced over the internet showcasing a new design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the rendered design of Galaxy S25 Ultra does not hint at a dramatic design overhaul, however, there may be some minor changes which are worth noting.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design

Tipster who goes by Ice Universe shared the first rendered image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra showcasing the display panel of the smartphone. The rendered image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has slightly curved edges as the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the display size looks similar, but again we can not make an assumption regarding the display size and aspect ratio as the tipster did not highlight any specs of the smartphone. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we can also see a S-pen.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

From a design standpoint, we only know that the upcoming “Ultra” variant of Samsung's next-generation S-series smartphone may get some incremental changes when it comes to display. However, several specifications and feature leaks about the smartphone showcase slight upgrades. Firstly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. However, the standard variant may come with the Exynos 2500 chipset in a few regions. Additionally, we can expect an expanded 16GB RAM for improved multitasking.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones are known for their exceptional camera performance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may get greater camera specs. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to come with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and two 50MP telephoto lenses that may offer 3x zoom and 5x optical zoom capabilities.

Now, as the launch timeline is coming closer, we get to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series as leaks start to circulate rapidly. Therefore, we have to wait for a few more months to know what Samsung has planned.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 10:51 IST
