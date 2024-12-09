Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch is just one month away, and leaks have already given a brief idea of what the new generation of Galaxy S-series models will look like. The Ultra variant of the Samsung flagship is highly known for its top-notch camera capabilities and powerful performance that rival other popular brands such as Apple and Google. With Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company is expected to bring some major camera upgrades that may overshadow the popularity of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max. Therefore, know how the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrades could compete with one of the best camera smartphones in the market.

5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrades to compete with iPhone 16 Pro Max

The recent leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra highlighted that the smartphone may feature a quad camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Now, here are 5 camera upgrades that could outshine the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Upgraded ultrawide camera: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to get a 50MP ultrawide camera that may have a 1/2.52-inch sensor with 0.7µm pixels. Additionally, it may support f/1.9 aperture lens. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 48MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Therefore, the upcoming Samsung flagship may offer sharper images as it has the ability to capture more light. Video object eraser: Samsung is expected to announce new Galaxy AI features during the Galaxy S25 series. One of the rumoured AI features is the Video object eraser which works similarly to Google's Magic Eraser, but in the video format. However, Apple does not provide such AI features, which will allow the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to shine in the videography area. Instant Slo-Mo with 4K 240 FPS: With Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung announced the Galaxy AI-powered instant slo-mo features. Now, it is rumoured that the new generation may come with a similar slow motion video feature, however with upgraded 4K 240 FPS recording. As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it captures videos in 4K 120 FPS, but its slow motion could be added after the recording. Therefore, Samsung has a greater edge if the rumours are true. Low light video recording: During the launch of Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm highlighted that the chipset has the ability to record low light video at 4K 60FPS. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer improved low-light video recording performance in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Turbocharged photography: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, may have the ability to shoot video with main, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras simultaneously. This feature is expected to be added in the burst shooting mode, allowing users to capture multiple high-quality photos and select the one with the best lighting and shots.

