Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max

Know about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5 major camera upgrades with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that could rival iPhone 16 Pro Max.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 11:05 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch soon: Here’s everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled in January 2025 with three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours surrounding the Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it may not launch until April 2025. Therefore, these three models are certain to be launched early next year.  (OnLeaks)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max
2/5 The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get a slightly bigger display from 6.2-inch to 6.36-inch. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get a bigger 6.9-inch display. All three models will likely get  M13 OLED displays instead of a brighter M14 OLED screen. The standard and Plus models may get the armour aluminium frame, whereas, the Ultra model may get a titanium frame.  (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max
3/5 Reports suggest that all three Galaxy S25 models may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, there are slight chances that in some regions the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus may be equipped with Exynos 2500 chipset. However, there is no credible information regarding Samsung’s plan. The Ultra model is expected to get a storage upgrade with UFS 4.1. (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to get a new Sony camera sensor instead of the ISOCELL sensor, there we may see a camera upgrade. Whereas, for Galaxy S25 Ultra, we may get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera and a variable telephoto camera that may enhance the smartphone’s optical zoom. However, it may retain the 200MP main camera sensor.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could use a similar battery size as its predecessor, however, with a new chipset, the battery life is expected to be optimised. The standard models will stick to 25W charging, whereas, the Ultra model may come with 45W charging support. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Know which camera smartphone would be worth buying. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch is just one month away, and leaks have already given a brief idea of what the new generation of Galaxy S-series models will look like. The Ultra variant of the Samsung flagship is highly known for its top-notch camera capabilities and powerful performance that rival other popular brands such as Apple and Google. With Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company is expected to bring some major camera upgrades that may overshadow the popularity of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max. Therefore, know how the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrades could compete with one of the best camera smartphones in the market. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹164,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details

5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrades to compete with iPhone 16 Pro Max

The recent leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra highlighted that the smartphone may feature a quad camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Now, here are 5 camera upgrades that could outshine the iPhone 16 Pro Max. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
  1. Upgraded ultrawide camera: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to get a 50MP ultrawide camera that may have a 1/2.52-inch sensor with 0.7µm pixels. Additionally, it may support f/1.9 aperture lens. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 48MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Therefore, the upcoming Samsung flagship may offer sharper images as it has the ability to capture more light. 
  2. Video object eraser: Samsung is expected to announce new Galaxy AI features during the Galaxy S25 series. One of the rumoured AI features is the Video object eraser which works similarly to Google's Magic Eraser, but in the video format. However, Apple does not provide such AI features, which will allow the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to shine in the videography area. 
  3. Instant Slo-Mo with 4K 240 FPS: With Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung announced the Galaxy AI-powered instant slo-mo features. Now, it is rumoured that the new generation may come with a similar slow motion video feature, however with upgraded 4K 240 FPS recording. As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it captures videos in 4K 120 FPS, but its slow motion could be added after the recording. Therefore, Samsung has a greater edge if the rumours are true.
  4. Low light video recording: During the launch of Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm highlighted that the chipset has the ability to record low light video at 4K 60FPS. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer improved low-light video recording performance in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. 
  5. Turbocharged photography: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, may have the ability to shoot video with main, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras simultaneously. This feature is expected to be added in the burst shooting mode, allowing users to capture multiple high-quality photos and select the one with the best lighting and shots. 

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing this week: iPhone users to get new, powerful AI features on…

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 11:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: 5 camera features that may emulate iPhone 16 Pro Max
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins
GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer release: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets