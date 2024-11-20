Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price to increase - Here’s everything we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a $110 price hike, know how much the new generation Samsung flagship smartphone may cost.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 11:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price to increase - Here’s everything we know 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to get a massive price hike, check out the reasons. (REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut in January 2025 with three models. While the entire series is exciting in the flagship segment, we are most excited about the Galaxy S25 Ultra which is the most expensive model of the series. Several rumours surrounding the device are suspected to have significant upgrades in performance and camera. However, in a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to get a massive price hike. Therefore, the already expensive smartphone is expected to get even costlier next year. Know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has in store for users. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price hike

A tipster on Weibo who goes by the name Setsuna Digita shared a post on the Chinese social media platform claiming that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get a price hike. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be “ at least $110 more” than the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster also highlighted that Samsung may plan to increase prices  “in many sales regions." Therefore, if the rumours for a price hike are true then the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be priced at $1,409 from $1,300. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In comparison to other flagship models such as iPhone 16 Pro Max or Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may become the most expensive flagship. Therefore, the price hike may cause significant doubt in buyer's minds about what flagship they should purchase since there is a huge price difference. 

What may cause the price hike for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Reports suggest that Samsung is bearing a huge production cost for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. Apart from these factors, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is also said to be expensive due to the major performance boost in comparison to last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.  

Additionally, for Galaxy S25 Ultra, the tech giant is rumoured to introduce a bigger display with new technology. The cameras are also slated for an upgrade with a high-res ultrawide lens and a new variable-zoom telephoto lens. Therefore, all these factors may result in a significant price increase for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 10:42 IST
