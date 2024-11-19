Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale begins: iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and others available at huge discounts

Grab iPhone 15, Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 Plus, and other smartphones at a huge discounted price during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 10:00 IST
Get these 5 smartphones at a reasonable price during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. (Google )

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: The festive season is officially over and so are the huge deals and discounts on the e-commerce platform. However, to keep the spirit high, Flipkart has commenced its Mobiles Bonanza sale during which several smartphones across brands and price ranges are available at a huge discounted price. Therefore, if you are planning a smartphone upgrade, then now is the time as smartphones like iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Google Pixel 8, and others are available at huge discounts. 

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: 5 smartphones to buy 

iPhone 15: During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price. Originally the 128GB variant of the smartphone retails for Rs.69900. However, buyers can get it at just Rs.57749. Additionally, Flipkart is also providing bank and exchange offers that further reduce the iPhone 15 price. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Another premium smartphone which can be bought during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is the Galaxy S24 Plus. The smartphone is priced at Rs.99999 for the 256GB variant. However, on Flipkart, buyers can get it for just Rs.64999. The discounted price can be further reduced by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect

Google Pixel 8: Buyers can also get last year's Google Pixel 8 which comes with several advanced features and AI capabilities. The Pixel is priced at  Rs.82999 for the 256GB storage variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.44999 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone is powered by Google's Tensor G3 chip that offers faster performance, making everyday use a breeze.

Realme 13 Pro Plus: If you are looking for affordable options but also want performance and good camera capabilities then Realm 13 Pro Plus could be the right choice. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.38999, however, on Flipkart, it's available at just Rs.34999 for a 256GB storage variant. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch inching closer: Expected date, price, features, and more

Motorola Edge 50: Lastly, we have the Motorola Edge 50 which is currently available at a reasonable price during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The smartphone retails for Rs.32999, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.27999 during the Flipkart sale. Also, buyers can avail bank offers to get additional discounts on purchases. 

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 10:00 IST
