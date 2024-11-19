iPhone 17 Air expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever: Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever Apple decides to name it, could become the company's thinnest iPhone to date.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 17:17 IST
iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone by Apple yet: Here’s what we know
iPhone 17 Air could beat the iPhone 6's record of being the thinnest iPhone yet. (REUTERS)

Apple has been prioritising function over form for several generations of its iPhones, evident in the increasing thickness, size, and new form factors. However, this hasn't always been the case. With phones like the iPhone 6, Apple focused on creating thin, lightweight devices that stood out from the competition. Now, it seems Apple may be returning to that approach, at least in part, with a new ultra-slim iPhone—possibly called the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever moniker Apple ultimately chooses for its marketing.

Also Read: Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi, and other top budget air purifiers under 10000 to combat poor air quality

More about Apple iPhone 17
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Air could be just 6mm thick

Based on a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Slim could be just 6 mm thick, making it much thinner than the iPhone 6 and potentially the thinnest iPhone ever. The iPhone 6 measures 6.9 mm, so if the iPhone 17 Slim is indeed 6 mm, it would be 0.9 mm thinner. This suggests a significant redesign for the iPhone lineup. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple's approach here could introduce a fresh new device, much like the mini and Plus models introduced in recent years. However, as reports have suggested, sales for these variations haven't been particularly impressive.

Also Read: Meta slapped with 2310000000 fine, forced to change WhatsApp's…

What more can we expect from the iPhone 17 Air/Slim? 

Several reports claim it could be even more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it the priciest model in the lineup. While this should be taken with a pinch of salt, it wouldn't be surprising considering the engineering and R&D required to achieve such a slim design.

As for the specifications, the device is rumoured to feature the A19 chip and Dynamic Island but may only include a single rear camera, a choice we might also see in the iPhone SE 4. Additionally, predictions suggest the iPhone 17 Slim could have an aluminium frame and 8GB of RAM to support Apple's advanced AI features.

In terms of the launch timeline, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to debut alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025. There's still a long wait before this device materialises.

Also read: Google's search dominance at risk: May be forced to sell Chrome, split Android from Search, says report

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 17:17 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever: Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: How to download and install on PC, step-by-step guide for smooth gameplay
BGMI 3.5 update release date

BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…
GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: How to get Woodpecker Deity Menace

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: How to get Woodpecker Deity Menace
GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets