iPhone 17 Air expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever: Here’s what we know

Apple has been prioritising function over form for several generations of its iPhones, evident in the increasing thickness, size, and new form factors. However, this hasn't always been the case. With phones like the iPhone 6, Apple focused on creating thin, lightweight devices that stood out from the competition. Now, it seems Apple may be returning to that approach, at least in part, with a new ultra-slim iPhone—possibly called the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever moniker Apple ultimately chooses for its marketing.

iPhone 17 Air could be just 6mm thick

Based on a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Slim could be just 6 mm thick, making it much thinner than the iPhone 6 and potentially the thinnest iPhone ever. The iPhone 6 measures 6.9 mm, so if the iPhone 17 Slim is indeed 6 mm, it would be 0.9 mm thinner. This suggests a significant redesign for the iPhone lineup.

Apple's approach here could introduce a fresh new device, much like the mini and Plus models introduced in recent years. However, as reports have suggested, sales for these variations haven't been particularly impressive.

What more can we expect from the iPhone 17 Air/Slim?

Several reports claim it could be even more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it the priciest model in the lineup. While this should be taken with a pinch of salt, it wouldn't be surprising considering the engineering and R&D required to achieve such a slim design.

As for the specifications, the device is rumoured to feature the A19 chip and Dynamic Island but may only include a single rear camera, a choice we might also see in the iPhone SE 4. Additionally, predictions suggest the iPhone 17 Slim could have an aluminium frame and 8GB of RAM to support Apple's advanced AI features.

In terms of the launch timeline, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to debut alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025. There's still a long wait before this device materialises.

