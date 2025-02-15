Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Which smartphone is a better choice?

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 15 2025, 11:03 IST
Check out the detailed specs comparison of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Vivo X200.

Samsung Galaxy S25 is being popularised as one of the most powerful compact smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. While there is no doubt that the Galaxy S25 model has some cool features, but if we are looking for alternatives, there are many other flagship models that offer similar or better features. One of the new flagship smartphones in a similar price range is the Vivo X200 which was launched in December 2024. Therefore, let's compare the Galaxy S25 and Vivo X200 to know which smartphone is a better choice.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 retains a similar design as the predecessor with a glass build and aluminium frame. The smartphone is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making it resistant to scratches and major impacts. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 also comes with a glass body and aluminium frame with Schott Xensation Alpha protection. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a triple camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Performance and battery

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor built with a 3nm TSMC process paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. For lasting performance, the Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and the Vivo X200 is backed by a 5800mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a starting price of Rs.80999. Whereas, the Vivo X200 comes with a price of Rs.74,999.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 09:00 IST
