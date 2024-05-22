Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak reveals new camera design and potential upgrades-What to expect

For the past few generations, the design of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series has remained largely unchanged. However, a fresh leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a new look. The leak, shared by reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe, provides a glimpse into what could be a significant redesign for the foldable smartphone.

New Camera Housing Design

Ice Universe revealed what is claimed to be the rear camera housing for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The design showcases a metal rail surrounding the camera lens with added texture, marking a departure from the previous models. This design change is notable as it represents a new look even compared to Samsung's other product lines. The image, which carries a watermark indicating partial AI generation, suggests that the actual device may reflect these design elements.

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 7.8 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Consistent Yet Boring Design

The Galaxy Z Fold series has maintained a consistent outer design for the past three generations, featuring three camera lenses protruding from a raised section. While this design aligns with Samsung's overall design language, it has started to feel repetitive and unexciting. The potential redesign of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could rejuvenate the series and attract users seeking a fresh look.

Camera Setup Upgrades

In addition to the design changes, there are rumors about upgrades to the camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, these rumors are not yet solidified, leaving some uncertainty about the specifics of these enhancements.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, along with other devices, is expected to launch in July. The leaked information about the new camera housing design offers a promising preview of what may come, suggesting that Samsung is aiming to refresh the look of its flagship foldable series. As the launch date approaches, more details are likely to emerge, providing a clearer picture of the anticipated upgrades and changes.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!