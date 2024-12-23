Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices

Grab flagship smartphones like Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at a discounted price during Samsung India Holiday Sale.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Dec 23 2024, 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch soon: Here's everything we know so far
Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled in January 2025 with three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours surrounding the Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it may not launch until April 2025. Therefore, these three models are certain to be launched early next year.
Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get a slightly bigger display from 6.2-inch to 6.36-inch. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get a bigger 6.9-inch display. All three models will likely get  M13 OLED displays instead of a brighter M14 OLED screen. The standard and Plus models may get the armour aluminium frame, whereas, the Ultra model may get a titanium frame.
Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices
Reports suggest that all three Galaxy S25 models may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, there are slight chances that in some regions the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus may be equipped with Exynos 2500 chipset. However, there is no credible information regarding Samsung's plan. The Ultra model is expected to get a storage upgrade with UFS 4.1.
Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices
Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to get a new Sony camera sensor instead of the ISOCELL sensor, there we may see a camera upgrade. Whereas, for Galaxy S25 Ultra, we may get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera and a variable telephoto camera that may enhance the smartphone's optical zoom. However, it may retain the 200MP main camera sensor.
Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could use a similar battery size as its predecessor, however, with a new chipset, the battery life is expected to be optimised. The standard models will stick to 25W charging, whereas, the Ultra model may come with 45W charging support.
Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices
Know what to buy during Samsung India Holiday Sale. (HT Tech)

Christmas is just around the corner which means e-commerce platforms and brands across categories will commence their holiday sales providing buyers with huge discounts and deals on products. Samsung has also announced its Holiday Sale during which several premium smartphones and smartwatches are available at huge discounts. Therefore, if you are planning for your electronics upgrade, then know about the latest smartphone deals on Samsung and examine which device you could be in this holiday season. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications, features, and upgrade, everything we expect

Samsung Holiday sale on smartphones

Samsung is providing limited-period offers on smartphones during its Holiday Sale. From the Samsung India website, Buyers can get the Galaxy Z Fold6 at just Rs.144999 which is originally priced at Rs.164999. The Galaxy Z Flip6 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs.89999, buyers can also take advantage of a 24-month no-cost EMI offer for easy purchase option. Samsung is also providing EMI options starting from Rs.2500 for clamshell fold and Rs.4028 for book-style food. 

If you are looking S-series smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is just available at Rs.109999 reduced from the original price of Rs.129999.  This price drop includes an instant cashback of Rs.8000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs.12000. Apart from this, buyers can also avail bank cashback of Rs.12000. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 62999 and Rs.64999 respectively. This includes instant cashback of Rs.12000 and EMI options starting at just Rs.2625. 

Also read: Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users not happy with AI features? A new survey says

Apart from the latest flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is also available at a huge discounted price on the website. The Galaxy S23 series is available at Rs.72999, whereas, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FEis available at a discounted price of Rs.38999 and Rs.29999 respectively. Note that all the listed prices are based on the base storage variant of the smartphones. Therefore, the higher storage models prices and offers may vary. Therefore, carefully check the models and storage options available on offer during the Samsung Holiday Sale. 

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 13:23 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets