Samsung India Holiday Sale is here: Grab Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and more at discounted prices

Christmas is just around the corner which means e-commerce platforms and brands across categories will commence their holiday sales providing buyers with huge discounts and deals on products. Samsung has also announced its Holiday Sale during which several premium smartphones and smartwatches are available at huge discounts. Therefore, if you are planning for your electronics upgrade, then know about the latest smartphone deals on Samsung and examine which device you could be in this holiday season.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Samsung Holiday sale on smartphones

Samsung is providing limited-period offers on smartphones during its Holiday Sale. From the Samsung India website, Buyers can get the Galaxy Z Fold6 at just Rs.144999 which is originally priced at Rs.164999. The Galaxy Z Flip6 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs.89999, buyers can also take advantage of a 24-month no-cost EMI offer for easy purchase option. Samsung is also providing EMI options starting from Rs.2500 for clamshell fold and Rs.4028 for book-style food.

If you are looking S-series smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is just available at Rs.109999 reduced from the original price of Rs.129999. This price drop includes an instant cashback of Rs.8000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs.12000. Apart from this, buyers can also avail bank cashback of Rs.12000. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 62999 and Rs.64999 respectively. This includes instant cashback of Rs.12000 and EMI options starting at just Rs.2625.

Apart from the latest flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is also available at a huge discounted price on the website. The Galaxy S23 series is available at Rs.72999, whereas, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FEis available at a discounted price of Rs.38999 and Rs.29999 respectively. Note that all the listed prices are based on the base storage variant of the smartphones. Therefore, the higher storage models prices and offers may vary. Therefore, carefully check the models and storage options available on offer during the Samsung Holiday Sale.

