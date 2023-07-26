Samsung Unpacked 2023: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 prices leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is all set to unveil its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, in India and global markets on July 26. While the official launch is imminent (4:30PM IST), leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from these new flexible phones, alongside new watches and tablets. And now, the prices of both the foldables have been leaked.

The Samsung Unpacked 2023 event will take place in Seoul, South Korea and you can catch the livestream in India from 4:30PM.

Leaked prices for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

According to tipster Paras Guglani on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may start at ₹1,50,000 with a potential discount of ₹6,500 for select bank card users. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have a starting price of ₹1,00,000 with a possible bank discount of ₹5,000. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely be placed in a lower price range compared to its predecessor and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might see an increase in price due to improved specifications.

Regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a leaked render suggests that Samsung might introduce a new teardrop-style hinge design that eliminates the gap between the two displays, providing better dust resistance and stability to the folding mechanism. This could potentially lead to an official IP rating for dust resistance, a feature that previous models lacked.

Expected features of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The camera system might resemble the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200-megapixel primary wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. Additionally, the phone may sport an under-display 4-megapixel or 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to come with a larger 5,000mAh battery, providing an upgrade over its predecessor. However, faster charging speeds are not expected.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it is also anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer a bigger 3.4-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display along with a 6.7-inch QXGA+ AMOLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display might allow users to send text messages, browse the web, and access the phone's calendar. The battery capacity is likely to remain the same as the previous model, at 4,400mAh.

It's important to note that these leaked prices and specifications are not official and should be taken with a pinch of salt. For the precise details, we will have to wait for Samsung's official announcement today.