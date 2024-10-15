 Samsung’s most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over… | Mobile News

The renders shared by Evan Blass show the rear of the phone that appears to be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 08:59 IST
Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared two renders of a smartphone without any context and this may be our first look at the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its most expensive smartphone till date, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The phone has been a talking point among Samsung fans for the past few weeks. Previously, the device was rumoured to debut on September 25 as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. However, the company has other plans. Now, known leaker Evan ‘evleaks' Blass has shared two renders of a smartphone without any context and this may be our first look at the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What the renders tell us

The renders shared by Evan Blass show the rear of the phone that appears to be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The device in the image gets a three-camera setup with raised island and individual camera rings, adding to the thickness to the device.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

When it comes to the second render, it shows the device from the side. The phone sports two buttons on the side, presumably the volume rocker and the power button on. The phone appears to have a thin and flat mid-frame.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumoured to be the company's thinnest foldable phone to date with a thickness of just over 10mm. For context, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 12.1mm profile. Although upcoming phone may be thinner than the regular model, it is still said to sport a larger 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display,

Reports suggest that the phone will carry a price tag of around $2100 ( 1,76,000) and will only be offered in black colour. It is not yet known whether the new Slim model will only feature a better design or it will also get enhanced performance. A report by Galaxy Club suggests Samsung may finally upgrade the Under Display Camera (UDC) in the Galaxy Fold 6 Slim to 5MP from the 4MP that the company has been using since Galaxy Z Fold 3.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 08:59 IST
