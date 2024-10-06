 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SamsungGalaxyZFold6Slim_Display_7.6inches(19.3cm)
Rumoured
Expected Release Date: Unknown

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 164,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Pink White Silver Shadow Navy Crafted Black
Expected price : ₹164,999 The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim in India is expected to be Rs. 164,999 . This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Pink, White, Silver Shadow, Navy and Crafted Black. The status of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim is Rumoured. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

7.6 inches

Battery

4400 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim Summary

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim launch date is expected to be in September 2024. The foldable smartphone may be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. Samsung after launching the new-gen foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July, the company is gearing up for another foldable mobile launch in 2024 . By the end of September, Samsung may announce the slimmer version of Galaxy Z Fold 6, which may also become the most expensive foldable smartphone in the market.

A reputable tipster Evan Blass shared several details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. For starters, the company named the smartphone “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.” Therefore, we may not get a “Slim” or “Ultra” name attached to the new version of Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, the tipster also revealed the expected dimensions of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse of what the smartphone may look like.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Special Edition is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch main foldable display. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone is expected to be 10.6mm thick when folded and 4.9mm thin when unfolded. For reference, the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded and 5.6 mm when unfolded, making the Special Edition significantly slimmer.

This significant upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may disappoint users. Additionally, it is rumoured that the smartphone’s availability will be limited to South Korea and China, considering it the most expensive Samsung foldable. The other specifications and features of the smartphone are still under the covers, therefore, we have to wait for some time to confirm what Samsung has planned. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will reportedly debut on September 25, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be announced at a starting price of $2100 which is approximately Rs.1,76,000 in Indian currency. Therefore, the price would be closer to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Korean publication, The Elec has reported that Samsung is in the process of finalizing the backplate metal of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone. It added that the company is thinking of making the backplate of either stainless steel or titanium.

In case Samsung selects the latter, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone would become the first foldable to get a titanium backplate by the company. The backplate is a structure that supports the hinge and the foldable panel. Samsung has always made the backplate using carbon fibre and stainless steel for foldable mobile. However, it is believed that it may use titanium for the upcoming foldable. The back area of the smartphone is highly likely to have a glass build like the former Galaxy Fold smartphones.

Samsung is thinking of using titanium for making backplates for a couple of reasons. Making a titanium backplate would give more strength to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone and the titanium backplate has a lighter weight than the ones made of aluminium and stainless steel. Apart from this, a titanium backplate is also expected to make the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone more durable, a quality that is highly anticipated by customers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Front Camera

    10 MP + 4 MP

  • Battery

    4400 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4400 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Width

    68.1 mm

  • Weight

    239 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Thickness

    12.1 mm

  • Colours

    Pink, White, Silver Shadow, Navy, Crafted Black

  • Height

    153.5 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP48

  • Resolution

    1856x2160 px

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    176.23 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    375 ppi

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2x

  • Screen Size

    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Resolution

    10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)4 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.0µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Launch Date

    Sep 21, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(12 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera(66 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    3.2, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.39 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 3.1 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 2.9 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A720 + 2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A520)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 750

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 229 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Last updated date: 11 October 2024
