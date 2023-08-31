Samsung's new affordable Galaxy A05 and A05s phones set to launch this festive season

Get ready for some exciting news from Samsung! The upcoming festive season is about to get even more special with the launch of new smartphones. Samsung has a bunch of new devices lined up, and they are all set to start hitting the markets next month. But the ones that have been getting a lot of attention lately are the affordable Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s.

These phones have been making appearances in various leaks and reports over the past couple of months, according to a Gizmochina report. It has been spotted on official listings like FCC and BIS, and one of them even made its way onto Geekbench.

Both the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s were recently seen on the UAE's TDRA website. This is a pretty solid hint that their launch is just around the corner. Looking back, the previous models, known as the Galaxy A04 series, were released in September and October last year. So, we can expect the new Galaxy A05 series to follow suit and launch very soon.

Samsung Galaxy A05s

According to information from FCC, the Galaxy A05s will come with a 4000 mAh battery that supports super-fast 25W charging. The cameras on the back seem to be a dual-camera setup.

Some leaked details have given us a sneak peek into other specs as well. It's expected that the Galaxy A05s will run on a Helio G85 processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone will also come with Android 13, and you can count on receiving important software updates in the future.

Samsung Galaxy A05

Now, let's turn our attention to the Galaxy A05. This one is a bigger version and packs a punch with a 5000 mAh battery. Just like its sibling, it supports 25W fast charging. Powering this phone will be the Helio G85 processor along with 4GB of RAM.

Get ready to explore these new smartphones that are heading our way. Samsung is definitely bringing some cool features and impressive performance to the affordable phone market. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.