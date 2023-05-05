SHOCKING! Google Pixel 7a price tipped to increase; THIS is how much you might pay

Yesterday, Google finally confirmed the upcoming launch of its affordable entry into the Pixel 7 series – the Pixel 7a. The tech giant will reveal the smartphone at the Google I/O event which is scheduled for May 10. Just like its last year's counterpart, the Pixel 6a, the upcoming Pixel 7a is also expected to offer great cameras, paired with Google's in-house chipset, and all these features could come at an affordable price.

However, if a recent report is to be believed, Google could raise the price of the Pixel 7a and it could be more expensive than its predecessor.

Google Pixel 7a price increase

According to a tweet by seasoned leaker Roland Quandt, Google could raise the price of the Pixel 7a in the UK by a whopping £50, selling it at £449. In comparison, the Pixel 6a currently sells for £399. This leak follows a previous 9to5Google report which claims that the US prices of the Pixel 7a could also see a $50 hike, meaning it could launch at $499.

Despite this price increase, the Pixel 7a could still be the most affordable model in the current Pixel 7 lineup, with the Pixel 7 selling at $599/£599.

Google India recently shared a teaser on Twitter and confirmed the upcoming launch of the Pixel 7a. The tweet reveals that the “latest phone engineered by Google” is coming on May 11. Although Google has not hinted at any specifics of the smartphone, the new Pixel 7-like camera bump can be seen in the teaser image, hinting at a design change from last year's Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7a: What it could offer

It has been suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone can again get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to last year. Google will use the same Tensor G2 chipset in the Pixel 7a which powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Leaks have hinted at a major camera overhaul, with a new 64MP primary rear shooter on the cards. Another first for the smartphone is a wireless charging capability, as per leaks.

Despite the launch being confirmed by Google, it should be noted that all the rumoured features are based on unconfirmed reports, and thus should be read with skepticism. The official launch on May 11 will reveal actual details about Google Pixel 7a.