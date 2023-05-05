SHOCKING! Google Pixel 7a price tipped to increase; THIS is how much you might pay

Just a day after confirming the upcoming launch of Pixel 7a, a report states that Google could raise the price of its upcoming affordable smartphone. Know how much it would cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 17:55 IST
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
image caption
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google Pixel 7a
View all Images
Google Pixel 7a is the mid-range entry into the Pixel 7 series. (Roland Quandt/Twitter)

Yesterday, Google finally confirmed the upcoming launch of its affordable entry into the Pixel 7 series – the Pixel 7a. The tech giant will reveal the smartphone at the Google I/O event which is scheduled for May 10. Just like its last year's counterpart, the Pixel 6a, the upcoming Pixel 7a is also expected to offer great cameras, paired with Google's in-house chipset, and all these features could come at an affordable price.

However, if a recent report is to be believed, Google could raise the price of the Pixel 7a and it could be more expensive than its predecessor.

Google Pixel 7a price increase

According to a tweet by seasoned leaker Roland Quandt, Google could raise the price of the Pixel 7a in the UK by a whopping £50, selling it at £449. In comparison, the Pixel 6a currently sells for £399. This leak follows a previous 9to5Google report which claims that the US prices of the Pixel 7a could also see a $50 hike, meaning it could launch at $499.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Despite this price increase, the Pixel 7a could still be the most affordable model in the current Pixel 7 lineup, with the Pixel 7 selling at $599/£599.

Google India recently shared a teaser on Twitter and confirmed the upcoming launch of the Pixel 7a. The tweet reveals that the “latest phone engineered by Google” is coming on May 11. Although Google has not hinted at any specifics of the smartphone, the new Pixel 7-like camera bump can be seen in the teaser image, hinting at a design change from last year's Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7a: What it could offer

It has been suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone can again get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to last year. Google will use the same Tensor G2 chipset in the Pixel 7a which powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Leaks have hinted at a major camera overhaul, with a new 64MP primary rear shooter on the cards. Another first for the smartphone is a wireless charging capability, as per leaks.

Despite the launch being confirmed by Google, it should be noted that all the rumoured features are based on unconfirmed reports, and thus should be read with skepticism. The official launch on May 11 will reveal actual details about Google Pixel 7a.

First Published Date: 05 May, 17:54 IST
