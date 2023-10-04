Smartphones launching in October 2023: Google Pixel 8 Pro, Vivo V29 Pro and more

Get ready for some exciting new smartphones this October! Big tech companies like Google, Vivo and Redmi are all set to release their latest gadgets. If you're a fan of Android phones and looking to upgrade, you're in for a treat. Let's take a look at the upcoming smartphones for this month.

Google Pixel 8 Series

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are creating a buzz in the tech world. The Pixel 8 might have a 6.17-inch screen with sharp Full HD quality, while the Pixel 8 Pro could boast a larger 6.7-inch screen with even better QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz display.

Inside, both these phones are rumored to have Google's special Tensor G3 chip, which is super smart and can do amazing things with artificial intelligence. Imagine a phone that can understand and help you better!

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a fantastic triple-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 8 might stick to a dual-rear camera setup, both neatly tucked into their unique camera designs. There's even talk of a body temperature sensor in the Pro model. However, be prepared to pay a little more this time, as these phones could start at $699 for the Pixel 8 and $899 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Vivo V29 Series

Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro in India on October 4. These phones will come in three cool colors, giving you some options to match your style.

The Vivo V29 has already shown up on Flipkart, teasing us with its super slim curved display. The back of the phone looks stylish with a vibrant blue color and a camera module featuring two cameras, along with Vivo's signature ring light design element.

Talking about specs, the Vivo V29 is expected to have a big 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's likely to run on the Snapdragon 778G chip, making it speedy and powerful. There's also talk of a 50-megapixel main camera for great photos.

As for the Vivo V29 Pro, it's expected to bring an even better 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. Inside, it might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, making it a strong performer. And yes, it's rumored to have a 50-megapixel main camera too.

Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Series has already made its debut in China, and we're eagerly waiting for it to arrive in India by the end of October. In fact, the Redmi Note 13 5G has appeared on the BIS website, which suggests it might be called the Poco X6 in India.

This phone offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen, delivering vivid colors and sharp visuals. It's powered by the Dimensity 6080 chip, ensuring it runs smoothly. When it comes to cameras, it's got an impressive 108MP primary lens for stunning photos, and there's also a 2MP depth sensor for cool effects. Plus, the 16MP selfie camera will make your selfies look great.

So, get ready to explore these amazing smartphones coming your way this October.

